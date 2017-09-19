Advertisement

'Narcissistic' ex-politician admits filming sex acts was like 'collecting trophies'

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
crimesextrialpolitician

Share this article

'Narcissistic' ex-politician admits filming sex acts was like 'collecting trophies'
Linus Förster in court. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
Former Social Democrat (SPD) politician Linus Förster confessed in a Bavarian court on Monday to most of the accusations of sexual abuse of several woman against him.

The 52-year-old's lawyer presented the statement at the beginning of the trial at the regional court in Augsburg.

Linus Förster, a former member of parliament who also holds a doctorate in political science, is accused of sexually assaulting sleeping women and secretly filming the act.

"I'm sorry, it was wrong," Förster said, reported the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ). Apologetic for his deeds, Förster in court provided extensive details on the individual acts he had committed.

Since his youth he had sought confirmation through sex, he explained, which saw him cross the line just to satisfy those needs. He also spoke of having a "narcissistic ego," claiming he had had psychological problems in the past and had also spent time in a clinic.

The once-successful politician had fallen from being a member of the Bavarian state parliament with a monthly salary of more than €7,000 to a sex offender who will likely spend several years in prison, according to the SZ.

In one case Förster admitted to, he had sexually assaulted a drunk, sleeping woman at a garden party. He also admitted to secretly switching on his video camera while having sex with two women in another instance.

Attempting in court to explain why, he said it was a “crazy idea” which gave him “a kick”. When the judge asked him whether these films were something like trophies for him, he replied: “I guess you have to see it that way.”

Förster is also charged with owning more than 1,300 child pornography images and films which were found during police raids.

But the ex-politician denies having procured this material with intent, claiming these photos and videos were transferred to his computers when he "downloaded files from the Internet at random."

"I have no paedophilic tendencies," stated Förster, adding that he finds child pornography "disgusting," though could not explain why he didn't delete the material.

Since Förster has confessed to most of his crimes, he can expect a prison sentence of just under four years. Without a confession, the public prosecutor's office would have aimed for a sentence of six years.

The only accusation Förster rejected was the case in which he allegedly tried to abuse another drunken, sleeping woman in his apartment. “That's not true," said Förster, who explained that the alleged victim had even enthusiastically written to him in a message after their evening together.

Förster resigned from the SPD as well as from his state parliament mandate at the end of 2016 because of the sex allegations.

He has been in custody since December of last year. A verdict on the trial is expected by the end of September.

crimesextrialpolitician

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Care home workers go on trial for murdering residents 'out of boredom'

State-wide manhunt in southern Germany after man fatally shoots three

German budget airline pilots secretly filmed stewardesses having sex: report

Two go on trial for brutal ‘homophobic’ murder of 1990s pop star in Berlin hostel

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz

German woman stands trial in Turkey over failed coup attempt: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German politics - 10 things you need to know

Renting in Germany - what you need to know

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
Advertisement

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany

How a German sauna taught a prudish American to relax at the sight of naked flesh

Germany’s 'first wild bison in 250 years’ shot by authorities

10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
Advertisement
8,357 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  3. German politics - 10 things you need to know
  4. 10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
  5. 10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
Songs that make you cry
20/09
Employer paid false health insurance amount
19/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
19/09
Private parking fine in supermarket
19/09
Hindi and Indian TV channels in Germany
19/09
Thinking of buying an iPad
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement