Advertisement

German spy found guilty of trying to share state secrets in jihadist chats

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2017
14:32 CEST+02:00
spyingislamismtreason

Share this article

German spy found guilty of trying to share state secrets in jihadist chats
Roque M. in court in Düsseldorf. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2017
14:32 CEST+02:00
A former German intelligence agent who was also an ex-gay porn actor was on Tuesday given a one-year suspended sentence for attempting to share state secrets while pretending to be a jihadist online.

The 52-year-old named as Roque M., made headlines when he was arrested last November in what initially appeared to be a case of an Islamist mole at work in Germany's domestic spy agency.

But he was freed in July after prosecutors dropped most of the charges, finding no evidence of an attack plot or ties to Islamist groups.

He told the court that he pretended to be a jihadist planning an attack in online chatrooms because he was bored.

"I never met with any Islamists. I would never do that. The whole thing was like a game," the suspect said at the start of his trial in the western city of Düsseldorf.

A former banker and a father-of-four, Roque M. told the court that he monitored the Islamist scene as part of his job for the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), a role he described as "a lot of fun".

But he said he grew bored on weekends when he was at home watching his disabled son, and immersed himself in the online world of Islamists, feigning to be one himself.

It was "an escape from reality," he said in court.

He even went so far as to arrange a meeting with a suspected Islamist at a gym, although Roque M. insisted he never had any intention of going.

He was caught after he offered to share classified information about BfV operations with someone who turned out to be a colleague working undercover.

The case initially sparked outrage, with Germany's domestic spy agency fending off calls for a complete security overhaul for allowing an "Islamist" to infiltrate its team who had passed multiple screenings.

The intelligence agent's colourful past as a gay porn actor also enthralled the public.

But as no evidence emerged of an actual Islamist plot, prosecutors left Roque M. facing the sole charge of attempting to share state secrets.

READ ALSO: Gay porn actor turned German spy goes on trial for treason over Islamist chats

spyingislamismtreason

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Gay porn actor turned German spy goes on trial for treason over Islamist chats

Notorious German Islamist preacher jailed for five and a half years

Germany spied on the White House over years: report

German interior ministers argue over whether to spy on children

Swiss spy 'ran mole' in German tax office: report

Spy arrested in Germany did work for Swiss intelligence: MP

Germany asks Swiss envoy to clarify suspected spy case

Chancellery investigated in hunt for WikiLeaks sources: reports
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German politics - 10 things you need to know

Renting in Germany - what you need to know

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
Advertisement

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany

How a German sauna taught a prudish American to relax at the sight of naked flesh

Germany’s 'first wild bison in 250 years’ shot by authorities

10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
Advertisement
8,357 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  3. German politics - 10 things you need to know
  4. 10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
  5. 10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
Songs that make you cry
20/09
Employer paid false health insurance amount
19/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
19/09
Private parking fine in supermarket
19/09
Hindi and Indian TV channels in Germany
19/09
Thinking of buying an iPad
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement