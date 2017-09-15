German budget airline pilots secretly filmed stewardesses having sex: report

A Condor airplane. Photo: DPA.

Pilots at Condor airline allegedly secretly filmed and photographed stewardesses having sex in and outside airplanes, according to a German media report.

The videos and photos were handed around like trophies amongst the pilots, reported Focus Online on Friday.

The news outlet released the report on Friday, referencing information from company circles and a letter from Condor’s management.

In its report, Focus quoted from an official company letter released by Condor on June 12th which warned of the "criminal relevance" of "secret video footage and its distribution".

"There are obviously some Condor pilots who are secretly taking photos and video footage of female colleagues showing them in sexual acts," Focus quoted from the company letter.

The pilots would then distribute this material to colleagues without the knowledge or the consent of the colleagues concerned, Focus claims.

The letter warns the perpetrators of "serious consequences” regarding employment and criminal law. Employees were also threatened with imprisonment for up to two years.

In response to the report, Condor said it was "following all initial suspicions" rigorously. They also said that, so far, they had no evidence or statements "with regard to the above-mentioned rumours" which would be a starting point for prosecution.

Condor employees were "clearly informed about the disapproval and legal consequences by the company" by means of an official letter which was circulated amongst everyone, the airline said.

The pilots knew very well about the explosive nature of their actions, reported Focus. They also knew that the flight attendants involved were afraid of going to the police and to human resource colleagues because they didn't want the public exposure.