5 things to know about abortion in Germany

Positive pregnancy test. Photo:DPA

In Germany, abortion is not the lightning rod for liberal and conservative anger that it is the US. But the fact that it is technically illegal under the constitution is just one issue that still stirs debate.

1. All abortion is technically illegal

Abortion remains technically illegal according to the "Grundgesetz" (the German Constitution).

But there are circumstances in which a woman can get an abortion without facing legal consequence. These exceptions came into law in 1989 for a united Germany. But in the GDR (East Germany) abortion was legalised in 1972 and in the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) it was legalised in 1976.

The Grundgestz (Constitution) of the former West Germany. Photo: DPA

2. Counselling is obligatory before an abortion

The criminal code states that within the first 12 weeks of conception a woman can get an abortion if she takes part in a government mandated counselling session. This counselling session needs to be carried out by a doctor at least three days before the abortion and is done to “protect the unborn child”.

The counselling obligation entered into law on January 1st, 2010 when the CDU (Christian Democratic Union) under Angela Merkel.

3. Late abortions are sometimes legal

If the physical or mental health of the mother is at risk and the only way to alleviate this danger is to terminate the pregnancy, then she can have a so-called Spätabtreibung or “late abortion”. There is no time limit for a late abortion, which can theoretically be carried out up until shortly before the baby is born.

Furthermore, if prenatal tests identify the foetus as disabled or seriously ill, a late abortion is allowed under German law. This particular rule was raised in September by a teenager with Down Syndrome. She questioned Merkel about why unborn babies with Down Syndrome can still be aborted late in a pregnancy.

