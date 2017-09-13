Advertisement

Famed German art show on brink of bankruptcy after running up millions in debts

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
13 September 2017
14:40 CEST+02:00
artexhibitionkasseldocumentadeficitinsolvency

Share this article

Famed German art show on brink of bankruptcy after running up millions in debts
Visitors at Documenta in front of a showpiece called "The Parthenon of Books." Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
13 September 2017
14:40 CEST+02:00
International art exhibition documenta in Kassel is on the brink of insolvency just days before it comes to a close on Sunday.

Documenta has squandered a budget of €37 million with a “dramatic" deficit of about €7 million, local newspaper Hessische Niedersächsische Allgemeine (HNA) reported on Tuesday

Spokesman for the city of Kassel, Claas Michaelis, has not confirmed how much the deficit amounts to, stating it was “under investigation.”

Shareholders of the exhibition, including the central German state of Hesse and the city of Kassel, plan to provide necessary financial support and ensure that employees’ salaries are paid by dishing out €7 million over the next five years. Documenta has been held every five years since 1972.

Mayor of Kassel, Christian Geselle, who is also chairman of documenta’s supervisory board, stated in a press release he was informed at the end of August about “impending financial bottlenecks," though did not mention reasons why.

For the first time in documenta’s history, this year’s edition featured a secondary venue in Athens, Greece. Artwork was showcased in both Athens and Kassel with no change in budget. According to the HNA, the Greek show devoured much more money than anticipated.

The exhibition’s managers have already begun putting together a report and auditors have started analyzing the books, according to Michaelis. Both reports will be available next week, after which the public will be informed.

At the exhibition’s half-way point in July, documenta officials had drawn a positive balance. By the end of July, 445,000 visitors had been counted - 17 percent more than at the exhibition’s half-way point at the previous documenta in 2012.

Managing director Annette Kulenkampff has not commented on the deficit. Before the exhibition began, she had expressed concerns that the show’s budget was too low.

“An increase in public funding will become necessary in the future," she said in a March interview with the German Press Agency (DPA).

Aware of the “outstanding significance of documenta for the city of Kassel and the state of Hesse,” we want to continue as an exhibition of world-class contemporary art in Kassel, stated mayor Geselle.

Documenta is one of the world's largest contemporary art shows and attracts visitors from all over the world. The 2017 edition featured artwork from over 160 artists.

SEE ALSO: 'Parthenon' made of books built at site of Nazi book burning

artexhibitionkasseldocumentadeficitinsolvency

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany

Ten astounding German paintings you have to see before you die

Introducing the Münster art exhibition that's rarer than a solar eclipse

Turkey condemns Berlin 'kill dictatorship' artwork featuring Erdogan

Anti-Nazi expressionist masterpiece sells for record sum at auction

Two sculptures of Jewish sporting heroes destroyed in Frankfurt

'Parthenon' made of books built at site of Nazi book burning

The mobile Berlin brewery made out of shipping containers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Dirndls and Lederhosen - the traditional German alternative to online dating

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
Advertisement
9,069 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
  2. 13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  3. Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
  4. Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor
  5. Teen with Down Syndrome puts Merkel on spot over late abortions
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Wages for a customer service agent in Berlin
13/09
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
13/09
The current weather in Munich
13/09
Tax deductions for pension and health insurance
13/09
Munich babysitters wanted
13/09
Family cars suitable for three kids
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
View all notices
Advertisement