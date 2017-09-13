Hit British reality TV series Love Island arrives in Germany

The first 11 contestants for Love Island, Germany. Photo: DPA.

To the bewilderment of anyone who isn't British, an incredibly generic-sounding reality TV show called Love Island took the UK by storm this summer. Will the format also be a success in Deutschland?

This Monday, 11 "heiße Singles" moved into a luxury villa in Mallorca for private TV channel RTL2's take on the reality show.

The original British reality series captured the hearts of the UK public, boasting viewing figures of 2.4 million by its finale in July.

The format involves a group of young, single contestants living isolated from the outside world in a Spanish villa. At the start, contestants couple up with the hope of being voted the winning pair and receiving a prize of €50,000.

After an incredible summer of love, you've chosen Kem and Amber as the worthy WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2017! 🙌🍾🏆💛 A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

The drama starts as, at various stages, new "islanders" are brought in, individuals are voted off, and "islanders" are forced to choose whether or not to "re-couple."

Love Island Germany is on air for around three weeks, finishing with a live finale on October 2nd.

This is much less of a commitment and drain on viewers social lives than its UK counterpart, which aired every night for eight weeks.

The series started this Monday on RTL2 but if you missed the first two episodes, you can still catch up online.

The huge success of Love Island UK this year has not only led to a German series, but also inspired Fox to reboot 'Temptation Island', the show's American equivalent, as well as spin off TV shows within the UK itself.

With Love Island just getting started on RTL2, all that's left to see is whether the show is Germany's "type on paper" or "a little bit leave it."