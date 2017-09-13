Advertisement

Hit British reality TV series Love Island arrives in Germany

Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
13 September 2017
16:51 CEST+02:00
love islandtvmedia

Share this article

Hit British reality TV series Love Island arrives in Germany
The first 11 contestants for Love Island, Germany. Photo: DPA.
Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
13 September 2017
16:51 CEST+02:00
To the bewilderment of anyone who isn't British, an incredibly generic-sounding reality TV show called Love Island took the UK by storm this summer. Will the format also be a success in Deutschland?

This Monday, 11 "heiße Singles" moved into a luxury villa in Mallorca for private TV channel RTL2's take on the reality show.

The original British reality series captured the hearts of the UK public, boasting viewing figures of 2.4 million by its finale in July.

The format involves a group of young, single contestants living isolated from the outside world in a Spanish villa. At the start, contestants couple up with the hope of being voted the winning pair and receiving a prize of €50,000.

The drama starts as, at various stages, new "islanders" are brought in, individuals are voted off, and "islanders" are forced to choose whether or not to "re-couple."

Love Island Germany is on air for around three weeks, finishing with a live finale on October 2nd.

This is much less of a commitment and drain on viewers social lives than its UK counterpart, which aired every night for eight weeks.

The series started this Monday on RTL2 but if you missed the first two episodes, you can still catch up online.

The huge success of Love Island UK this year has not only led to a German series, but also inspired Fox to reboot 'Temptation Island', the show's American equivalent, as well as spin off TV shows within the UK itself.

With Love Island just getting started on RTL2, all that's left to see is whether the show is Germany's "type on paper" or "a little bit leave it."

love islandtvmedia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

German media failed to report refugee crisis honestly, study finds

German journalists furious after 32 reporters barred from G20

Magazine must pay Schumacher €50,000 for claiming he could walk

Here’s why Germany still lags behind Scandinavia on press freedom

German trust in newspapers soars to record level

German press rules on mentioning criminal's ethnicity changed

How The Local helped this business school reach smart young global citizens

These German stories really didn't get enough attention, Mr Trump
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Dirndls and Lederhosen - the traditional German alternative to online dating

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
Advertisement
9,069 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
  2. 13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  3. Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
  4. Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor
  5. Teen with Down Syndrome puts Merkel on spot over late abortions
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Wages for a customer service agent in Berlin
13/09
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
13/09
The current weather in Munich
13/09
Tax deductions for pension and health insurance
13/09
Munich babysitters wanted
13/09
Family cars suitable for three kids
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
View all notices
Advertisement