Advertisement

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 September 2017
09:27 CEST+02:00
berlincrimealexanderplatz

Share this article

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
Berlin's Alexanderplatz. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 September 2017
09:27 CEST+02:00
Alexanderplatz is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the German capital. But it is also regularly the scene of violent crime, as two mass brawls over the weekend once again proved.

Police arrested 16 young men at Alexanderplatz in central Berlin over the weekend in connection with two mass brawls, involving knives and tear gas, that broke out over the weekend.

The first clash occurred late on Friday night and left six men injured. One 18-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery after being stabbed in the back. By Saturday he was in stable condition in hospital.

A 13-year-old who police say was accidentally caught up in the violence was also slightly injured and needed to be treated at the scene.

According to police, those involved in the brawl were Afghan and Syrian citizens. Police made eight arrests.

The second brawl took place on Saturday evening when an argument escalated between two groups of men for reasons which are not yet clear.

Two men were left injured after the fight, which involved men from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria. Police arrested eight men aged between 15 and 25.

Police are looking into whether there is a possible connection between the two fights.

Alexanderplatz has now been the scene of three violent confrontations within a week. Last Tuesday a 21-year-old man from Afghanistan was stabbed when a group of around 20 men attacked him and his friends.

The Berlin square which is famed for being the location of the Fernsehturm, the capital's highest structure, has a deserved reputation as a focal point of petty criminality and violence. Police recorded 7,820 crimes there in 2016, with most of the crimes involving theft.

A new police station is being built at the square which will be manned 24 hours a day. It is scheduled to open in December.

berlincrimealexanderplatz

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

Travel chaos tarnishes party for festival-goers at Lollapalooza in Berlin

Teen admits to murdering child and school friend in case that shook Germany

Berlin court rules on whether farting next to a police officer is allowed

The biggest Berlin fans live in China, but everyone’s in on the love

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Trial starts over rape-murder of student that inflamed refugee debate
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany

Gym ad branded 'most sexist in Germany' uses bad press for good cause
Advertisement

Here's a German culinary treat you can only enjoy over the next two months

How rare lizards are holding up Stuttgart's fancy new rail system, at a cost of millions

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany
Advertisement
9,172 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
  2. Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
  3. Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor
  4. German NGO resumes migrant rescue ops off Libya
  5. German aid to migrants creating 'pull effect': minister
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
12/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
12/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
12/09
Berlin Metal Detectors Club
11/09
Earth-like planets found elsewhere in space
11/09
Banks in Munich - recommended bank accounts
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
View all notices
Advertisement