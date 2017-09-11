Advertisement

'Flood' of orange sharing bikes ruffles feathers in orderly Munich

The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 September 2017
11:11 CEST+02:00
cyclingmunichsharingbikes

Share this article

'Flood' of orange sharing bikes ruffles feathers in orderly Munich
Obikes. Photo: Wikipedia Commons/Tzuhsun Hsu
The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 September 2017
11:11 CEST+02:00
The Bavarian capital is famed for its Spiessigkeit - a love of everything being neat and orderly. But a Singaporean bike-sharing scheme has thrown a spanner into this well-oiled machine - and it hasn't gone down well.

Since the beginning of August cheap orange rental bikes have been multiplying on the streets of Munich at a rate that puts rabbits to shame.

First there were 350 of the two-wheelers, which are owned by Singaporean firm Obike. But that number quickly rose to 1,000, then to 4,000, before reaching the current figure of 7,000, the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reported on Monday.

The idea of the bike-sharing scheme is simple. You download an app, pay a €79 deposit, and then you are free to ride for a flat rate of €2 per hour. Obike is now the third company to offer bike sharing in Munich, with the city's transport company MVG and Call-a-Bike already offering similar services.

But the sheer quantity of Obikes has led to a backlash.

“They are piling up in huge numbers in the English garden, in front of the central station and in narrow streets,” Bayerische Rundfunk journalist Miriam Harner wrote last week.

The "flood" of orange bikes have also become a favourite plaything of vandals with “many of them also ending up battered and trashed in the bushes or rivers," according to Harner.

Meanwhile, while MVG and Call-a-Bike have incentives in place, which encourage users to return the bikes to specific points when they have finished their ride, Obike has none.

“They stand around for days in the same place, their baskets are used as rubbish bins - in the worst case they block the stands for people to lock up their own bikes,” Harner complains.

On social media, Munich residents have also been venting their anger, posting pictures of the bikes piled up in the English Garden park or standing upside down on the street.

The SZ reports that the company has also botched the implementation of the project, with repair shops only becoming available in the last few days.

Meanwhile there is still no complaints hotline. People with complaints or queries have to email an address given on the website or contact a little-used Twitter feed.

The company say they are aware of the grievances and are working on solutions.

“We understand the problems that exists there. I can understand some of the complaints,” the company’s Germany representative Marco Piu told the SZ.

“For this reason we have started preparing necessary steps to solve the problems quickly.”

cyclingmunichsharingbikes

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

Drug smuggler caught at Munich Airport with 95 bags of cocaine in his stomach

Illegal demolition of historic Munich building angers city mayor

Man admits to selling gun used in Munich mall shooting

Bavaria introduces new pollution rules to try and save diesel cars

Man found guilty of raping student in Munich university toilets

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

9-year-old 'hostage' sets off police hunt with paper plane cry for help
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany

Gym ad branded 'most sexist in Germany' uses bad press for good cause
Advertisement

Here's a German culinary treat you can only enjoy over the next two months

How rare lizards are holding up Stuttgart's fancy new rail system, at a cost of millions

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany
Advertisement
9,172 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
  2. Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
  3. Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor
  4. German NGO resumes migrant rescue ops off Libya
  5. German aid to migrants creating 'pull effect': minister
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/09
Banks in Munich - recommended bank accounts
12/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
12/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
12/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
12/09
Berlin Metal Detectors Club
11/09
Earth-like planets found elsewhere in space
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
View all notices
Advertisement