Advertisement

UKIP's Farage rallies Germany's right-wing AfD

The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 September 2017
01:44 CEST+02:00
afdbrexitukipfaragevon storch

Share this article

UKIP's Farage rallies Germany's right-wing AfD
British politician Nigel Farage, former leader of the UKIP and deputy party leader of the AFD Beatrix von Storch attend a press conference during an election campaign event of Germany's anti-Islam, an
The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 September 2017
01:44 CEST+02:00
Britain's former UKIP party leader Nigel Farage on Friday said Germans should lead a revolt against Brussels as he joined a campaign rally of the anti-immigration and eurosceptic AfD party.
Farage said he was amazed Brexit had barely figured in debates between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her centre left challenger Martin Schulz, the former European Parliament president, whom he labelled "a pro-EU fanatic", ahead of September 24 elections.
 
"It's all too embarrassing to admit that their beloved European project is now about to be exited by one of the big countries," said Farage, whose UK Independence Party was the driving force that led to Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union in 2019.
 
Farage insisted he was at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) event at the "personal invitation" of his fellow European Parliament member, the AfD's Beatrix von Storch, the granddaughter of Hitler's finance minister Lutz von Krosigk.
 
Farage said he wanted "to get a proper debate going in the biggest, richest, most important and powerful country in Europe about not just the shape of Brexit but perhaps even the shape of the European project to come".
 
He said Germany, as the biggest EU economy, should "say to Brussels: look, the reason the Brits left is because you're behaving so badly, you're taking away so much of people's freedom, liberty and democracy".
 
But Farage charged that Germany "hasn't had the debate" about Europe and "about breaking the closed shop" of EU bureaucrats.
 
"We managed to break it in the United Kingdom. At the moment Germany is at a point where it is very, very to tough to break through," he said, adding however that "I predict, in Germany, it will probably start in Bavaria."
 
'Opposition voice'
 
Von Storch -- whose party opposes "the United States of Europe" and wants Germany to introduce Swiss-style referendums -- hailed Farage for "showing that doing the impossible is possible".
 
The AfD, which rejects immigration and Islam, is on course to become the first hard-right nationalist party to enter the country's parliament in the post-World War 2 era, now polling around five to 10 percent. Its leaders have sparked outrage by saying German border guards should open fire on illegal immigrants "if necessary", labelling Berlin's Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame" and suggesting a Turkish-origin German politician be "disposed of in Anatolia".
 
At the event Friday at the Spandau Citadel, a 16th century military fortress surrounded by a moat, the AfD displayed a campaign poster that said "For a Christian Occident".
 
Farage said that the AfD "have had their problems, as new political parties do" but added that "we're on the verge of something very interesting happening", that Germany "is about to get a voice of opposition in the Bundestag".
afdbrexitukipfaragevon storch

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Satirical party 'seizes power' in far-right AfD's secret Facebook strategy

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Outrage as AfD leader suggests 'dumping' political rival in Turkey

Brexit set to bring 100,000 jobs to Frankfurt: study

Far-right AfD set to become third largest party in German parliament, poll finds

Iran-born AfD politician investigated over Islamophobia accusations

US bank Morgan Stanley to shift jobs to Frankfurt due to Brexit

British royal couple take Brexit 'charm offensive' to Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany

Here’s how to make the most of the public holidays in 2018
Advertisement

10 things you might not know about Hamburg (even if you live there)

Expats still like Germany for the money, and still aren’t so fond of the locals

Ten astounding German paintings you have to see before you die

Here are the top ten most prestigious universities in Germany
Advertisement
9,391 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
  2. Rare chance to see Northern Lights possible across Germany this weekend
  3. Berlin court rules on whether farting next to a police officer is allowed
  4. Merkel calls out haters, as boos and whistles greet her once again on campaign trail
  5. German job centres discriminate against people with foreign-sounding names: study
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/09
Raising children quadrilingually
09/09
Munich Cricket Club - news updates
09/09
Munich babysitters wanted
09/09
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
09/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
08/09
English-speaking doctors in Cologne
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
View all notices
Advertisement