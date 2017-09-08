Advertisement

Rare chance to see Northern Lights possible across Germany this weekend

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
8 September 2017
09:58 CEST+02:00
northern lightssunearth

Share this article

Rare chance to see Northern Lights possible across Germany this weekend
Polar lights seen from near Brandenburg in 2014. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
8 September 2017
09:58 CEST+02:00
Dress warmly and hope for clear skies because it may be possible to spot the Northern Lights from Germany on Friday and Saturday night.

“The Northern Lights may be visible all the way to southern Germany," said Jens Berdermann from the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

Berdermann expects the lights to be particularly visible on Friday night, though he says it could be hit or miss. 

According to DLR experts, there were energetic solar flares on Wednesday. US space agency NASA reported that one of these flares was the strongest in twelve years.

These strong solar flares are what help make the Northern Lights visible. The sun has also been pretty energetic over the past few days, and observing the phenomenon in Germany is more likely when the sun is particularly active.

This activity leads to massive eruptions, in which huge amounts of electrically charged particles are thrown into space. The charged particles ejected by the flares are perceived as lights when they hit the Earth's atmosphere.

But the visibility of the lights also depend on the orientation of the interplanetary magnetic field and on how the particles hit the earth, explains Monika Korte, an expert from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) in Potsdam.

The German Weather Service (DWD) moreover predicts cloudy nights for Germany in the following days and forecast that rain could dominate the north of the country.

There’s hope for southern Bavaria, though. According to the DWD, skies there will only be partly covered by clouds.

The Northern Lights can best be viewed not only when skies are clear, but also in a place with little light on the ground and with a good view to the north.

They can also be seen from both poles of the world. While lights in the polar regions usually flicker blue or purple, lights seen from central Europe are more often red in colour.

northern lightssunearth

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend

Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead

Sunny, warm weather to continue for the week ahead

IN PICS: Germany swelters in temperatures of up to 30C

Temperatures to hit 30C in rollercoaster week of weather

Sunshine and warmth predicted across Germany for next week

Where in Germany you can soak up the most winter rays
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany

Here’s how to make the most of the public holidays in 2018
Advertisement

10 things you might not know about Hamburg (even if you live there)

Expats still like Germany for the money, and still aren’t so fond of the locals

Ten astounding German paintings you have to see before you die

Here are the top ten most prestigious universities in Germany
Advertisement
9,505 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
  2. Rare chance to see Northern Lights possible across Germany this weekend
  3. Berlin court rules on whether farting next to a police officer is allowed
  4. Expats still like Germany for the money, and still aren’t so fond of the locals
  5. 10 things you might not know about Hamburg (even if you live there)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/09
Munich babysitters wanted
09/09
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
09/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
08/09
English-speaking doctors in Cologne
08/09
Tax deductions for pension and health insurance
08/09
Medizinisch Psychologische Untersuchung - MPU
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
View all notices
Advertisement