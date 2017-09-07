10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany

The Miró Exhibition in the Max Ernst Museum. Photo: DPA.

Summer may be nearly over, but that doesn't mean you have to hide away at home. Take a look at our top picks of the many great galleries Germany has to offer.

1. The Caricatura Galerie für Komische Kunst (Kassel)

A previous Caricatura exhibition. Photo: DPA.

Instead of trawling the internet for memes, why not head to the Caricatura to get your comedy fix. Since 1987 the galley has been turning the city of Kassel into a hotspot for comedy and satire in Germany by displaying caricatures, cartoons and comic strips which poke fun at current events and culture.

Through collections which change every five years, Caricatura has been supporting young comedic artists and presenting their talent to the world in their showcase of the best comic art Germany has to offer.

2. The Bucerius Kunst Forum (Hamburg)

The Bucerius Kunst Forum. Photo: DPA.

The Bucerius Kunst Forum in Hamburg is an international exhibition centre, characterised by its focused exhibition concepts ranging vastly in time and style. Having already featured artists such as Frida Kahlo and Picasso, their upcoming exhibit concentrates on the birth of the art market in the Golden Age of the Netherlands.

Following the careers of artists such as Rembrandt, Ruisdael and Van Goyen, the pieces have been carefully chosen to depict the influence commercialisation had on painting style due to the waning popularity of commissioned paintings.

3. The Neues Staatliches Museum für Kunst und Design (Nuremberg)

The Neues Staatliches Museum für Kunst und Design. Photo: DPA.

Contrary to what this mouthful of a name suggests, the Neues Museum in Nuremberg is a demonstration of architectural simplicity. The unique curved glasses exterior houses, within its walls, works of art and design from the 1950s to the present day. Its impressive 3,000 square metres of exhibition space and ever-changing installations make it a worthwhile stop on any art tour of Germany.

4. The Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister (Dresden)

The Geldmäldegalerie Alte Meister. Photo:DPA.

5. Wallraf-Richartz Museum (Cologne)

The Wallraf-Richartz Museum. Photo: DPA

The Wallraf-Richartz Museum in Cologne is one of the three major museums in Cologne. Its gallery has a collection of fine art ranging from medieval to early twentieth century and as the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger says, the museum "accommodates not only the world's largest collection of medieval painting but also the most extensive collection of Impressionist and Neo-Impressionist art in Germany".

The museum was the centre of a scandal in 2008 when one of their six Monet paintings turned out to be a fake. The other five, however, are still part of the museum's collection and open to viewing.

6. MUCA (Munich)

The Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art in Munich is Germany's first urban art museum. Collector Christian Utz founded the museum in 2016 in an effort to expand Munich's street art scene. The collection includes work by Banksy, Shepard Fairy and OSGEMEOS and the building's front side (shown above) was designed by Stohead.

7. Alte Pinakothek (Munich)

The Alte Pinakothek. Photo: DPA

8. The Camera Work Photo Gallery (Berlin)

A post shared by CAMERA WORK (@cameraworkgallery) on May 31, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Showcasing every possible style and genre, the Berlin Camera Work Gallery is your one-stop-shop for photographic art. Founded in 2001, the gallery hosts regular specialised exhibitions including the upcoming David Bowie Day exhibition focusing on portraits by numerous photographers of the Space-Oddity-Star.

9. The Max Ernst Museum (Brühl)

The Miró Exhibition in the Max Ernst Museum. Photo: DPA.

You will probably have heard of Salvador Dali, but perhaps less so his German counterpart Max Ernst, whose surrealist works are much revered for their imagination and power. His unbridled creativity led to his experimentation with numerous mediums including collage, sculpture, poetry and, of course, painting. The museum , which is based in Brühl, 20 kilomtres south of Cologne, is also currently displaying the work of Joan Miró in the exhibit "World of Monsters"

10. The Berlinische Galerie (Berlin)

The 'Letter Carpet" designed by Kühn Malvezzi in front of the Berlinische Galerie. Photo: DPA.