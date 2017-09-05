Mum enraged after teen son grasses her up to cops over cannabis crop in garden

Photo: DPA

A teenager in southern Germany suspected his mum of growing weed in their garden. After doing a bit of internet research, he decided to alert the law.

When a 13-year-old son became suspicious about the crop of 20 sweet smelling plants in his garden, some of which were 1.5 metres high, he took to the internet to see if he could find out more.

A bit of research appeared to reveal that the plant were in fact marijuana, which he knew was illegal. So he called up the police to inform them of the potential crime, police reported on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the house in St. Leon-Rot, Baden-Württemberg, they could confirm that the plants were indeed marijuana.

The boy’s mother was so angered that her well-cared-for crop was being harvested by the authorities - and that her own son had squealed on her - that the teenager was taken into the police station for his own protection.

The youth welfare office were called in, while the mother now faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

