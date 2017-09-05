Advertisement

Mum enraged after teen son grasses her up to cops over cannabis crop in garden

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 September 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
cannabisweedoffbeat

Share this article

Mum enraged after teen son grasses her up to cops over cannabis crop in garden
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 September 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
A teenager in southern Germany suspected his mum of growing weed in their garden. After doing a bit of internet research, he decided to alert the law.

When a 13-year-old son became suspicious about the crop of 20 sweet smelling plants in his garden, some of which were 1.5 metres high, he took to the internet to see if he could find out more.

A bit of research appeared to reveal that the plant were in fact marijuana, which he knew was illegal. So he called up the police to inform them of the potential crime, police reported on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the house in St. Leon-Rot, Baden-Württemberg, they could confirm that the plants were indeed marijuana.

The boy’s mother was so angered that her well-cared-for crop was being harvested by the authorities - and that her own son had squealed on her - that the teenager was taken into the police station for his own protection.

The youth welfare office were called in, while the mother now faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

SEE ALSO: Six things to know about weed in Germany

cannabisweedoffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Bavarian smashes world record by carrying 70kg of beer at historic festival

Satirical party 'seizes power' in far-right AfD's secret Facebook strategy

Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017

Mourning mother duck shuts down Autobahn for half hour after chicks are killed by car

Judge (literally) sniffs out offender who attends court with weed hidden in sock

'Invasive' American red crayfish are being spotted daily in Berlin park

Man takes east German town to court for not crowning him Apple Queen

Huge stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills seized in north Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?

12 brilliant German words you won't find in English

6 events from around Germany you can’t miss in September 2017
Advertisement

10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany

Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017

Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish
Advertisement
9,411 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 brilliant German words you won't find in English
  2. 40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?
  3. Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park
  4. Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors
  5. Poland calls for WWII reparations talks with Germany, mooting trillion dollar payment
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
05/09
Rules about making noise on a Sunday
05/09
Recommended online website builder
05/09
Munich babysitters available
05/09
Berlin ranks among top global cities
05/09
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
View all notices
Advertisement