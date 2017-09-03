Advertisement

Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants

AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 September 2017
09:28 CEST+02:00
football

Share this article

Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants
German fans during the World Cup 2018 qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 September 2017
09:28 CEST+02:00
Germany players have blasted a hardcore group of "fans" for shouting Nazi-era chants during a World Cup qualifier as the world champions hope to secure a finals berth on Monday.

Germany have three qualifiers left but can wrap up their place at next year's tournament in Russia by beating Norway in Stuttgart on Monday if nearest rivals Northern Ireland fail to beat the Czech Republic the same night in Belfast.

However, the behaviour of a group of travelling fans in Friday's 2-1 win against the Czechs in Prague has shocked Joachim Löw's team.

The chants were particularly embarrassing from a German perspective as they came on the anniversary of the invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany, which started World War II in 1939.

Mats Hummels' late header in Prague maintained Germany's perfect record of seven wins from seven World Cup qualifiers.

But the result was tainted by the repulsive chants, while German fans whistled during the minute's silence before kick-off for two deceased Czech officials.

Chants of "Sieg Heil" (Hail Victory) from a block of German fans during the game were heard by the horrified players on the pitch.

Germany striker Timo Werner was also verbally abused by a 200-strong group of travelling supporters despite scoring the opening goal after four minutes.

The 21-year-old RB Leipzig forward is unpopular after diving to win a penalty during a controversial Bundesliga match last season at Schalke.

The Germany players refused to go to the away block after the final whistle, as is customary.

"The chants were a catastrophe -- really bad," fumed Hummels. "That started during the minute's silence, which showed the bad behaviour of some fans.

"Timo Werner was insulted and ridiculed, that is when the fans started shouting that shit.

"We distance ourselves completely from it and want nothing to do with it.

READ ALSO: Renewed football violence as fans burn seats and banner at Berlin cup match

"That's why we didn't go (to the away fans). These people aren't fans, they are trouble-makers, hooligans who have nothing to do with football fans.

"We have to get them out of stadiums."

Werner thinks the chants could have come from Dynamo Dresden supporters, arch rivals of his RB Leipzig club.

Dresden, the heartland of Germany's right-wing scene, is just 150 kilometres from Prague.

"You know what is nearby, so you can imagine where that comes from," he said.

The DFB president Reinhard Grindel was proud of the "fine sense" the team showed in making a stance and said that a group of German fans had managed to buy tickets without the DFB's consent.

The German Football Association (DFB) hope there will be no repeat of such poor behaviour from their own fans against Norway.

"We will never tolerate fascist, racist, insulting or homophobic battle cries," said Grindel.

"Together - as a team, the fans and DFB - we have to face these trouble-makers."

Werner is looking forward to playing in his home city Stuttgart, where he started his career, even if he may face more jeers and insults during the match against Norway.

"I'm looking forward to Stuttgart, even if I should face a few whistles there, I don't care. I'll just play my game," he said.

READ ALSO: German football star wasn’t trafficked to Spain on jet-ski, Breitbart concedes

football

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

German football star wasn’t trafficked to Spain on jet-ski, Breitbart concedes

Germany's first top-flight female ref amped to kick off first league match

How to pick a German football team that perfectly suits your character

Renewed football violence as fans burn seats and banner at Berlin cup match

Denmark stun Germany to set-up Austria semi-final clash

German women squash Russia to set up quarter-final clash with Danes

Germany edge Italy at women's Euro

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish

These 10 witty sayings prove Germans think everything revolves around beer

Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend
Advertisement

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
Advertisement
9,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 6 events from around Germany you can’t miss in September 2017
  2. 10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany
  3. Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants
  4. Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017
  5. Father charged for deaths of six teenagers poisoned in his garden hut
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/09
Rules about making noise on a Sunday
03/09
Two mortgages for one home
03/09
Munich babysitters wanted
03/09
Motorcycling rideouts
03/09
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
03/09
Flying with babies or small kids and using a car seat
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement