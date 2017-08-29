Advertisement

Merkel, Macron urge Russia and Ukraine to 'abide by commitments' and back ceasefire

AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
09:03 CEST+02:00
merkelmacronputincrimeadiplomacy

Share this article

Merkel, Macron urge Russia and Ukraine to 'abide by commitments' and back ceasefire
Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
09:03 CEST+02:00
France and Germany on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian opposite number to ensure that a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine is enforced, warning there has been little let-up in the violence.

"France and Germany unfortunately have to acknowledge that the security situation in the East of Ukraine has not significantly improved," French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint statement.

The ceasefire which officially came into force on Friday "has not been fully implemented by the very same parties which signed it", the two leaders said.

"There is still a large number of cease-fire violations, including with the use of heavy weapons," the statement added.

"We urge President Putin and President (Petro) Poroshenko to fully abide by their commitments, publicly endorse the ceasefire and ensure that proper instructions have been passed on to the military and forces deployed on the ground."

The ceasefire between government forces and pro-Russian separatists was intended to come into force before the start of the new school year.

But the Ukrainian side of a joint ceasefire-monitoring centre said the first breach was recorded less than two minutes into the truce, when the separatists shelled the village of Talakivka in the Donetsk region with small
arms and heavy machine guns.

The rebels meanwhile accused government troops of breaking the truce, saying a separatist fighter killed by a Ukrainian sniper's bullet had become the first "victim" of the ceasefire.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict since 2014, when pro-Russian forces occupied parts of eastern Ukraine and Moscow annexed Crimea.

READ ALSO: Merkel 'worried' over developments in Crimea

merkelmacronputincrimeadiplomacy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Federal prosecutors dismiss 1,000 complaints against Merkel for high treason

Merkel calls for extension of EU border controls in Schengen area

Merkel: Germany 'can't stay silent' on rule of law in Poland

Merkel backs Libyan coastguard but warns against abuses

Is Merkel sleepwalking her way to a fourth election victory?

Merkel finally opens up - by letting slip her potato soup secrets

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform
Advertisement

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement
9,530 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings
  2. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  3. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  4. Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
  5. Merkel calls for extension of EU border controls in Schengen area
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
The "Gewerbeschein" business license
30/08
Self-employed but no income last year
30/08
Munich babysitters available
30/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
30/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
30/08
Hamburg sightseeing tips
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement