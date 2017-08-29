Advertisement

Merkel: Germany 'can't stay silent' on rule of law in Poland

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
12:18 CEST+02:00
merkelpolanddiplomacy

Share this article

Merkel: Germany 'can't stay silent' on rule of law in Poland
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a visit in Poland with President Andrzej Duda. Photo: DPA.
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
12:18 CEST+02:00
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany could "not stay silent" on EU fears about the rule of law in neighbouring Poland, calling it a "serious issue".

Poland on Monday rejected EU concerns that the right-wing government's controversial court reforms, which have sparked street protests, will erode judicial independence in the former communist state.

"As much as I want good relations with Poland, our neighbour... we cannot stay silent and say nothing just to keep the peace," she said.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, she stressed that the rule of law was "the basis for cooperation within the EU".

The European Commission had given Warsaw a month from July 26 to end legislative moves that Brussels regards as posing a "systemic threat" to the rule of law and inform the EU executive branch of measures taken to modify them.

It expressed concern, among other issues, about the Polish justice minister getting "discretionary power" to prolong the mandate of judges who have reached retirement age as well as to dismiss and appoint court presidents.

Poland's foreign ministry insisted on Monday that the Law and Justice party (PiS) government's "legislative action, the overriding aim of which is to reform the justice system, is in line with European standards".

merkelpolanddiplomacy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Federal prosecutors dismiss 1,000 complaints against Merkel for high treason

Merkel calls for extension of EU border controls in Schengen area

Merkel, Macron urge Russia and Ukraine to 'abide by commitments' and back ceasefire

Merkel backs Libyan coastguard but warns against abuses

Is Merkel sleepwalking her way to a fourth election victory?

Merkel finally opens up - by letting slip her potato soup secrets

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform
Advertisement

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement
9,530 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings
  2. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  3. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  4. Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
  5. Merkel calls for extension of EU border controls in Schengen area
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
Munich babysitters available
30/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
30/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
30/08
Hamburg sightseeing tips
30/08
English speakers in Wismar/surrounding areas
30/08
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement