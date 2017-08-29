Advertisement

Dutchman handed severe sentence in first conviction over Hamburg G20 rioting

AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
09:05 CEST+02:00
g20trialhamburgfar-left

Share this article

Dutchman handed severe sentence in first conviction over Hamburg G20 rioting
The defendant in a courtroom in Hamburg. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 August 2017
09:05 CEST+02:00
A 21-year-old Dutchman was handed jail time by a German court on Monday in the first trial over violent riots against the G20 summit in Hamburg in July, local media reported.

The defendant, who was not named by the court in the northern port city, received a custodial sentence of two years and seven months for throwing two bottles at police, DPA news agency said.

He was convicted of "aggravated disturbance of the peace, grievous bodily harm, a serious attack on a security officer and resisting arrest" on July 6th, the eve of the summit.

The sentence went beyond the demand of one year and nine months from prosecutors. The defence had called for an acquittal.

An audience of around 40 people in the courtroom expressed shock over the relatively severe sentence.

Hamburg police said on Monday they have opened more than 2,000 criminal probes related to the anti-G20 violence.

The global summit that brought together US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other leaders was marred by mass protests, sit-in blockades and street clashes where anarchist mobs battled riot police, torched cars and looted shops.

The violence proved embarrassing for host Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as local officials, prompting calls for Hamburg Mayor Olaf Schulz to resign.

Last week Germany's interior ministry banned the country's main online platform for far-left activists and militants due to alleged links with the G20 rioting and other offences.

The site, linksunten-indymedia.org, has allowed anonymous users to organize demonstrations and blockades but also to celebrate violence against police or to share instructions on making Molotov cocktails.

 

g20trialhamburgfar-left

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Murder trial starts of far-right hunter who 'tried to kill as many cops as possible'

Interior ministry bans far-left website linked to G20 violence

Police hunt for murder suspect who left pieces of prostitute's body around Hamburg

Authorities missed deadline to deport Hamburg attacker by one day: report

Hamburg knife attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive: prosecutor

Hamburg attacker was known to authorities as 'Islamist'

Hamburg knife attack stokes refugee debate as German vote nears

One dead, six wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform
Advertisement

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement
9,530 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings
  2. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  3. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  4. Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
  5. Merkel calls for extension of EU border controls in Schengen area
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
The "Gewerbeschein" business license
30/08
Self-employed but no income last year
30/08
Munich babysitters available
30/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
30/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
30/08
Hamburg sightseeing tips
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement