Advertisement

Erdogan supporters have threatened my wife, German Foreign Minister reveals

AFP
news@thelocal.de
22 August 2017
12:12 CEST+02:00
erdoganturkeygabriel

Share this article

Erdogan supporters have threatened my wife, German Foreign Minister reveals
Sigmar Gabriel with wife Anke. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
22 August 2017
12:12 CEST+02:00
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has accused supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of threatening his wife amid a festering diplomatic crisis.

He said that Erdogan's strident style "had apparently led some to feel motivated to try to threaten and harass my wife," in comments broadcast Tuesday by news channel NTV.

"Of course, this is a terrible outcome," he said without giving further details, at a time when relations between the NATO allies have plunged to their lowest point in years.

On Saturday, Erdogan launched a bitter personal attack on Gabriel, who has frequently criticised the president's leadership and his treatment of opponents and critics.

"Who are you to talk to the president of Turkey?" Erdogan said in a televised speech. "Know your limits. He is trying to teach us a lesson... How long have you been in politics? How old are you?"

Relations between Turkey and Germany, home to three million ethnic Turks, have deteriorated sharply, particularly since a failed coup against Erdogan over a year ago and a subsequent mass crackdown on its alleged plotters.

Among the alleged state enemies and terrorist supporters behind bars in Turkey are several German or dual Turkish-German citizens, including journalists and rights workers.

Erdogan has charged that Germany is sheltering Kurdish militants, coup plotters and terrorists.

In recent days he has angered Berlin by urging ethnic Turks in Germany to vote in September 24th elections against Merkel's conservatives, as well as Gabriel's Social Democrats and the Green Party. Erdogan labelled the three parties "enemies of Turkey".

erdoganturkeygabriel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

While BMW may be a German auto brand, it turns out that the ultimate driving experience includes a Swedish twist. The Local finds out more.

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Spain releases German-Turkish writer sought by Ankara

Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'

Turkey slams 'arrogant' German reaction to Erdogan poll call

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Turkey asks Berlin to look into sightings of 'top coup fugitive'

Turkey allows German MPs to visit own troops

Turkey reassures German execs after placing firms on 'terror list'

Turkey backtracks on terror financing charge against German companies
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city in the world

10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German

How to pick a German football team that perfectly suits your character

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency
Advertisement
9,628 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
  2. Hamburg supermarket empties shelves of foreign goods to make political point
  3. Bodyguard accidentally shoots gun during boarding at Berlin airport
  4. Syrian refugees name their baby Angela Merkel
  5. Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/08
Advice on dentistry costs in Germany
22/08
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
22/08
AOK insisting on back payments
22/08
English-speaking midwives (Hebamme)
22/08
Question for contact lens wearers...
22/08
Adult swimming lessons in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement