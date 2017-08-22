5 things you really should know about wine in Germany

Photo: DPA.

While Germany might not be the first country people think of when it comes to wine, it has a heck of a lot to offer - and we're not just talking about its famed Riesling white grape variety.

1. Germany is the eighth largest wine-producing country in the world

Yes, Germany actually produces wine. In fact, some of the country’s oldest plantations date back to the Roman era.

Nowadays, 60% of wine production in Germany takes place in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, much of it along the river Rhine.

There are also plenty of wine regions to choose from. From Baden to Mosel to the Rheinhessen, there are 13 official wine regions in Germany and each of them is unique in its own way, so it really depends on what you’re looking for.

Baden, for instance, is the longest wine region in Germany. At about 400 kilometres long, it reaches Basel, Switzerland at its southern tip. It’s also the warmest and sunniest wine-growing region.

The largest wine region in the country is the Rheinhessen, famed for its Liebfraumilch wine - a semi-sweet white wine - which dates back to the mid 1700s.

#Germany's 2016 vintage: A detailed report from all 13 #regions http://www.germanwines.de/news/news/details/news/detail/News/germanys-2016-vintage-a-detailed-report-from-all-regions/ #wine #winesofgermany #germanwines #riesling A post shared by Wines of Germany (@wines_of_germany) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:00am PST

2. You can hop in a car and check out several of Germany’s wine regions along its famed Weinstraße (Wine Road)

Established in 1935, Germany’s Wine Road is one of the oldest wine tourist routes worldwide. At 85 kilometres long, it stretches from close to the French town of Wissembourg in the south and ends at the municipality of Bockenheim an der Weinstraße in the north.

The route is also pretty easy to follow as a yellow sign with a stylized logo of wine grapes is placed at regular intervals along the way.

Often compared to having a Mediterranean landscape, the hilly route is dotted with fig, lemon and kiwi trees. In March, almond blossom trees paint the region pink and white.

Small villages and castles can also be visited along the Weinstraße. And if you need to squeeze in a bit of relaxation during all that driving, there’s a thermal spring you can dip into at Bad Bergzabern. For entertaining the kids, visiting the rail museum in Neustadt may be handy.

Cyclists in Deidesheim during German Wine Route Day in 2011. Photo: DPA.

Make sure to ditch your car on the last Sunday in August, though. On this day, the route is closed to motorized traffic for Erlebnistag Deutsche Weinstraße (German Wine Route Day) and wineries and wine bars open their doors to thousands of bicyclists, inline skaters and hikers.

3. Late summer is the time to take advantage of wine festivals

If you can’t make it out to the actual vineyards, it’s not at all too late to visit the many wine festivals taking place all across Germany in small villages, large towns and cities.

From August 31st to September 3rd, the Bremer Weinfest in Bremen will host 20 vintners from the country's various wine regions.

Germany is also host to the Dürkheimer Wurstmarkt in Bad Dürkheim, which stands out as the world’s biggest wine festival that welcomes over half a million visitors each year. The festival takes place on the first and second weekend in September and has been celebrated for the past 600 years.

A man dressed in an appropriate costume in Bad Dürkheim in 2016. Photo: DPA.

While in Bad Dürkheim, don’t miss the giant wine barrel in town. You won’t be able to drink any wine from it, but you can eat inside it as it houses a restaurant.

August 30th marks the kickoff of the Stuttgarter Weindorf wine festival, where in the evening on that day, you can try your hand at winning free tickets for a hot-air balloon ride. The city of Stuttgart is transformed into a festive wine village until September 10th, where there's not only an emphasis on regional wines, but Swabian food specialities such as Maultaschen and Käsespätzle too.