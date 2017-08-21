Advertisement

Huge stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills seized in north Germany

Huge stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills seized in north Germany
Photo: Osnabrück police
Around 5,000 ecstasy pills shaped like the head of the US President were confiscated by police in Lower Saxony on Saturday.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to live inside Donald Trump’s head? Well, German police have seized a party drug that lets you experience the feeling that everything you are doing is amazing, while others only see a barely coherent, twitching mess.

Police in Osnabrück found €39,000 of the Trump-shaped ecstasy pills, which were also stamped with the US President’s name, during a road check on Saturday evening.

The illegal hoard was found in an Austrian van being driven by a 51-year-old man, who had taken his 17-year-old son along for the ride. The men had arrived in Lower Saxony from the Netherlands, where the drugs reportedly originated. They are now sitting in jail, after a local judge issued an arrest warrant.

This isn’t the first time that ecstasy pills shaped like Trump’s head have been seized by police. A large quantity of such pills was found in Britain in July. Meanwhile the pills are being offered on the darknet under the motto “Trump makes partying great again.”

READ ALSO: 10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany

