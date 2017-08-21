Huge stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills seized in north Germany

Have you ever wondered what it's like to live inside Donald Trump’s head? Well, German police have seized a party drug that lets you experience the feeling that everything you are doing is amazing, while others only see a barely coherent, twitching mess.
Police in Osnabrück found €39,000 of the Trump-shaped ecstasy pills, which were also stamped with the US President’s name, during a road check on Saturday evening.
The illegal hoard was found in an Austrian van being driven by a 51-year-old man, who had taken his 17-year-old son along for the ride. The men had arrived in Lower Saxony from the Netherlands, where the drugs reportedly originated. They are now sitting in jail, after a local judge issued an arrest warrant.
This isn’t the first time that ecstasy pills shaped like Trump’s head have been seized by police. A large quantity of such pills was found in Britain in July. Meanwhile the pills are being offered on the darknet under the motto “Trump makes partying great again.”
