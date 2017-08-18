Advertisement

US burger giant Five Guys set to expand in Germany

Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
18:18 CEST+02:00
foodburgerbusinessfive guys

Share this article

US burger giant Five Guys set to expand in Germany
File photo: DPA.
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
18:18 CEST+02:00
Popular American fast food chain Five Guys announced via Facebook on Wednesday that they’re on their way to Germany.

The Facebook post has since received over 4,000 reactions and 600 shares.

Frankfurters might be happy to know that Germany’s first Five Guys location is set to launch in their city this fall, according to kitchen and cooking website e-kitchen.

This means that the fast food giant's famed bacon milkshakes, customized toppings and sauces and fries cooked in peanut oil will all soon be available in Germany.

Five Guys CEO John Eckbert said the chain hopes to establish itself in up to three cities and that Cologne, Munich, and Düsseldorf were all possibilities.

Though Five Guys already exists in European cities such as London, Dublin, Madrid and Paris, it seeks to grow with more locations in the UK, Spain, and France, reported die Welt on Friday.

Founded in 1986, the company has more than 1,000 locations in the USA.

READ ALSO: Is this Germany's biggest burger?

 
foodburgerbusinessfive guys

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Put more women on your boards or we'll make you, government warns business

At least 28 million contaminated eggs delivered to Germany: report

Aldi stops selling all eggs as insecticide scandal widens

'Toxic eggs' surfacing in ever more German states, officials say

Hyped Berlin döner shop Mustafa's arriving in Munich

900,000 eggs recalled in western Germany due to insecticide fears

Turkey reassures German execs after placing firms on 'terror list'

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,571 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Donald Trump is making a 'huge mistake' in not condemning far-right, says Germany’s foreign minister
  3. 10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German
  4. Flixbus resurrects budget train service to take on might of Deutsche Bahn
  5. Germany's first top-flight female ref amped to kick off first league match
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/08
Presents for a German christening
18/08
The current weather in Munich
18/08
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
18/08
Removal companies for moving within Germany
18/08
Apartment rental scams. Suspected and proven cases
18/08
Banks in Munich - recommended bank accounts
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
View all notices
Advertisement