New scientific study examines the sex habits of Germans

18 August 2017
14:09 CEST+02:00
A new scientific study about the sexual behaviours of Germans reveals surprising results, particularly with regard to the prevention and treatment of STDs.

Scientists have evaluated the results of a recent survey on the sexual behaviour of Germans, reported Süddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

More than 2,500 German people between the ages of 14 and 100 took part in the study, whose findings are published by the German-language medical magazine Deutsches Ärzteblatt.  

Psychologists from the University of Technology in Braunschweig assessed the results of Deutsches Ärzteblatt's new survey, emphasizing that the data are particularly interesting regarding the prevention and treatment of STDs. And while new infections linked to HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea remain by and large constant in Germany, syphilis cases are on the increase.

Among women of childbearing age, 51 percent use the pill or similar remedies for contraception whereas 17 percent use other methods. 27 percent say they are “not thinking” about contraception. Five percent do not use contraception because they wish to have children.

82 percent of women and 86 percent of men described their sexual orientation as exclusively heterosexual. Only five percent of men and eight percent of women said they’d had sexual contact with the same sex.

READ ALSO: Germany's Gay Pride march celebrates same-sex marriage law

More than half of the participants say they’re in a strong relationship. Of those in a relationship, 76 percent stated they’ve never used condoms with their partner while 12 percent said they sometimes used condoms.

Vaginal intercourse came out on top as the preferred sexual behavior for Germans. 88 percent of men and 89 percent of women had corresponding experiences. 56 percent of men and 48 percent of women have received oral sex from their partner. And about 19 percent of men and 17 percent of women have had anal sex, with men in this instance being asked if they had penetrated their partner and women asked if they had received anal intercourse. 

File photo: DPA.

Other well-known scientific studies in Germany show that 15 to 26 percent of women and 17 to 32 percent of men report having had sex with people outside their current relationship.

But such secretive behaviour can often propagate STDs, with the report's authors pointing out that only one out of every four respondents who had unprotected sex outside of their relationships had a medical examination afterward.

In this light, the researchers believe that doctors play a role in the exploration of risky sexual behavior and education for the prevention of STDs. If a patient has multiple sexual partners, explicit reference should be made regarding transmission of infections and the use of contraception.

SEE ALSO: Fun named Germans' main motivator for sex

 
