State authorities warn that letter ordering silence on refugee crimes is a fake

The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
16:11 CEST+02:00
refugees asylum seekers fake news

The interior ministry in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has warned that a letter being shared on social media which appears to show them ordering police to cover up refugee crimes is in fact fake.

A copy of the letter first appeared on social media on Tuesday evening under the title “police should silence crimes committed by migrants,” Spiegel reports. But the NRW interior ministry said on Wednesday that it was a “brazen fake.”

The letter, which was even shared on Twitter by a member of the federal parliament, appeared to be sent by NRW interior minister Herbert Reul to the police headquarters of Cologne and Leverkusen announcing “a regulation for how police officers are to deal with migrant crime.”

The fake letter detailed how officers should fill out crime reports in pencil so that they could later be corrected. It also appeared to tell officers not to even register crimes committed by “refugees, asylum seekers or people with a migrant background.” It further warned officers who did not comply that they faced being fired from the force.

“This nasty fake shows us once again how brazenly some people are trying to spread hate against foreigners,” Reul said on Wednesday.

He asked the people of NRW “not to fall for such propaganda and to look critically at apparent news which is spread on social media.”

Police are now investigating who created the letter.

refugees asylum seekers fake news

