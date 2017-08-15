Advertisement

Storms and heavy rain bring trains to halt at Frankfurt central station

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
15 August 2017
17:58 CEST+02:00
weatherfrankfurttrains

Share this article

Storms and heavy rain bring trains to halt at Frankfurt central station
Storm clouds over Frankfurt on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
15 August 2017
17:58 CEST+02:00
Rail transport in and out of Frankfurt was brought to a stop for half an hour on Tuesday, after storms made travel out of the central station too risky.

Torrential rain and gale force winds forced Deutsche Bahn to delay all travel out of the central station for a half hour period on Tuesday afternoon, starting at 2.45pm.

Flights out of Frankfurt Airport, the busiest air hub in Germany, were also delayed, and in some cases cancelled altogether.

Planes arriving at the airport were given the chance to land, but they were not brought into the gates by the land crew, so as not to endanger their lives.

Frankfurt fire services reported that they were called out roughly 180 times. Volunteer crews were also called into action to assist their professional colleagues. The main causes for call outs were trees that had been blown over by the wind and flooded buildings. No injuries were reported.

The German Weather Service (DWD) announced a severe weather warning for the Rhine-Main area for the day. It said that winds of up to 98 km/h had been recorded at Frankfurt Airport, and warned that storms would continue into the night.

After days of warm weather, the whole of Germany is to face more unsettled conditions, as a cold front moves in from the east coast of Scotland. By Friday the DWD expects rain throughout much of the country.

weatherfrankfurttrains

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Lightning strikes set houses on fire in Bavaria and Saxony

15-year-old camper killed by falling tree amid severe storm

IN PICS: Central Germany begins clean-up effort after heavy flooding

One woman missing and disaster alert sounded amid storms across Germany

7 trains delayed as French tourists use tracks as bike path to idyllic island

Summer of rain continues with flooding and heavy storms

Heavy storms flood streets, kill one in west Germany

US bank Morgan Stanley to shift jobs to Frankfurt due to Brexit
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
Advertisement

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to

Selfie, Fake News and Tablet added to German language in new dictionary
Advertisement
9,372 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US
  2. Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
  3. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  4. How living in Berlin has changed me for life
  5. American tourist beaten up in Dresden after giving Nazi salute on street
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/08
New in the Ortenau area (Achern, Lahr, Kehl, Offenburg)
16/08
Family health insurance
15/08
Getting a German motorcycle driver's license
15/08
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
15/08
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
15/08
Tax class change after getting married
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
View all notices
Advertisement