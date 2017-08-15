Advertisement

Nazi sect paedophile doctor handed 5-year jail term

AFP
news@thelocal.de
15 August 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
crimeabuse

Share this article

Nazi sect paedophile doctor handed 5-year jail term
File photo of Hartmut Hopp in Chile in 2000. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
15 August 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
A German court on Monday handed a five-year prison term to a doctor who fled Chile after being convicted there of complicity in child sex abuse at a Nazi paedophile sect.

The court in the western city of Krefeld upheld the Chilean prison sentence of five years and one day for Hartmut Hopp, a German citizen in his 70s, for the abuses committed at the notorious Colonia Dignidad commune.

The ruling is not yet final as his lawyer has announced plans to appeal, the DPA news agency reported.

Hopp was the right-hand man of convicted paedophile Paul Schaefer, a former Wehrmacht soldier who in 1961 founded the commune where residents were indoctrinated and kept as virtual slaves over three decades.

Schaefer also collaborated with the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, whose secret police used the colony, about 350 kilometres south of the capital Santiago, as a place to torture and "disappear" his opponents.

The German court recalled that Hopp was convicted in Chile in 2011 of crimes including complicity in the sexual abuse of 16 minors, but fled to Germany before the final court ruling was imposed.

Last year prosecutors in Krefeld requested that Hopp serve out the prison term in his country of origin, in line with a Chilean request, and the court has now agreed.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights greeted the ruling, calling it a long-overdue first step "in the resolution of the crimes of Colonia Dignidad, in particular rape and sexual abuse of minors".

It warned that Hopp had already fled Chilean justice once and said that authorities "must prevent a possible escape of Hartmut Hopp".

Germany last year said it was declassifying its files on the sect, and the foreign minister at the time, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, admitted that the diplomatic service had failed to stop the abuses.

The scale of the atrocities came to light only after the end of Pinochet's regime.

Schaefer in 1997 faced a series of lawsuits and fled Chile. He was arrested in Argentina in 2005 and subsequently convicted in Chile for sexual abuse of children, weapons possession and human rights violations.

He died in a Chilean jail in 2010 at the age of 88 while serving a 20-year sentence.

READ ALSO: Germany seeks extradition of Nazi sect paedophile doctor

crimeabuse

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Italian mafia quadruples presence in Germany over less than decade

Police investigate car bombing in south Berlin

Woman flees with a stranger's baby 250 km away to Hanover

Police hunt for murder suspect who left pieces of prostitute's body around Hamburg

Man sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder of Chinese student

Police stage nationwide raids against child porn suspects

Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival

Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
Advertisement

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to

Selfie, Fake News and Tablet added to German language in new dictionary
Advertisement
9,372 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US
  2. Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
  3. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  4. How living in Berlin has changed me for life
  5. American tourist beaten up in Dresden after giving Nazi salute on street
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/08
New in the Ortenau area (Achern, Lahr, Kehl, Offenburg)
16/08
Family health insurance
15/08
Getting a German motorcycle driver's license
15/08
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
15/08
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
15/08
Tax class change after getting married
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
View all notices
Advertisement