Police investigate car bombing in south Berlin

The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 August 2017
11:39 CEST+02:00
crimeberlinfirearson

File picture of fire crews putting out the flames at the site on an arson in Berlin in 2011. Photo: DPA
Late on Sunday evening two people threw an object into a parked car in the German capital. Moments later, the vehicle exploded and had burned out before fire crews could put out the flames.

Shortly before 11pm on Sunday a car came to a halt on Gottlieb-Dunkel Strasse, just south of Berlin's Tempelhofer Feld, a former airfield that has now been turned into a large park.

An eyewitness told police how she watched from her balcony as two people got out of the car and approached a parked Ford, which was already in a state of disuse.

One of the pair opened a rear door of the old car before throwing in an object. The two then returned to their own vehicle and drove off. As they left, an explosion ripped through the Ford, leaving it engulfed by flames. Fire crews who arrived at the scene were able to put out the blaze, but only after the car had been almost completely destroyed by the fire.

Berlin state security have now taken over the investigation.

