Police investigate car bombing in south Berlin

Shortly before 11pm on Sunday a car came to a halt on Gottlieb-Dunkel Strasse, just south of Berlin's Tempelhofer Feld, a former airfield that has now been turned into a large park.
An eyewitness told police how she watched from her balcony as two people got out of the car and approached a parked Ford, which was already in a state of disuse.
One of the pair opened a rear door of the old car before throwing in an object. The two then returned to their own vehicle and drove off. As they left, an explosion ripped through the Ford, leaving it engulfed by flames. Fire crews who arrived at the scene were able to put out the blaze, but only after the car had been almost completely destroyed by the fire.
Berlin state security have now taken over the investigation.