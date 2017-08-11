Advertisement

Irish travellers struggle to find campsite in Rhine region

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 August 2017
17:23 CEST+02:00
travelcampingirish travellers

Share this article

Irish travellers struggle to find campsite in Rhine region
Travellers from Ireland camping in Eppstein. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 August 2017
17:23 CEST+02:00
Around 500 Irish travellers were told by local police in Düsseldorf this week to vacate where they had been camping. But this isn't the first time Irish travellers have been unwelcome in Germany.

Hundreds of Irish travellers had been camping in the Rhine meadows in Düsseldorf before police arrived and ordered them to remove their caravans from the site, the Neue Ruhr Zeitung reported on Wednesday. The term travellers here refers to a traditionally nomadic ethnic group with roots in Ireland.

The travellers had been allowed to stay overnight but not longer, reports Neue Ruhr Zeitung. According to local authorities, camping is prohibited in the area.

The city had issued an administrative order to the travellers that only allowed them to stay until 2pm on Tuesday.

But by 4pm, they still hadn’t left and police arrived at the scene. Further intervention was not necessary, however, as they gradually began to leave.

After they left the Düsseldorf area, they set up camp in the city of Kevelaer.

On Thursday they made their way to Iserlohn but were forced to leave after a police operation on Friday, reports Focus Online.

This isn’t the first time Irish travellers have run into issues with residents and the authorities in Germany.

Last year in the city of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg in Hesse, there was a dispute with locals when a large group of Irish travellers had been accused of brawls, shoplifting and public urination, according to the Irish Times. Now as a precaution, the city blocks lawns with stones.

Some argue that the travellers often face prejudice for simply following their traditional lifestyle, which involves travelling in large groups together in caravans.

There are about 25,000 travellers in Ireland or around 4,500 traveller families that traditionally lead a nomadic life, according to Irish Traveller Movement (ITM), a national network of individuals and organizations which support the nomadic community.

In addition to Ireland, travellers also live in Northern Ireland, the UK, the USA and increasingly in Germany. They usually work as plumbers, metal smiths, blacksmiths, horse traders and scrap merchants.

In August last year, local residents in Eppstein near Frankfurt complained about theft, noise and damage to property when Irish travellers had camped in their town.

But not everyone finds them to be a nuisance.

“A lot of fuss for nothing,” said the owner of a campsite in Eppstein who receives about 60 to 100 Irish campers each year in the spring.

“It’s always been harmless.”

travelcampingirish travellers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

How 'urban explorers' are flocking to Berlin to discover its abandoned ruins

7 trains delayed as French tourists use tracks as bike path to idyllic island

Turkey accuses Germany of 'great political irresponsibility'

Ryanair calls for yet another airport in Berlin

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

'German Atlantis' emerges from lake amid dry spell

Passengers halt drunk train driver's journey through German countryside

LIVE: 12 hours in Hamburg - A guide to the harbour city
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'No stag parties allowed': Bavarian bars crack down on wild partiers

How Berlin activists are turning Nazi hate graffiti into art

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language
Advertisement

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
Advertisement
9,455 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
  2. France and Germany to tackle Airbnb's 'unacceptable' tax regime
  3. Pregnant woman loses baby - and waits four hours in hospital for help
  4. Facebook to hire 500 workers in Essen to delete hate speech
  5. Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/08
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
12/08
Dermatologists in the Stuttgart area
12/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
11/08
Health insurance for freelance English teachers
11/08
Cycling clubs and groups in Munich
11/08
English Speaking Jobs In Frankfurt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
View all notices
Advertisement