Lightning strikes set houses on fire in Bavaria and Saxony

Lightning strikes in Bavaria and Saxony overnight between Wednesday and Thursday sent several houses and buildings up in flames.

In the eastern Saxon town of Lauta, lightning hit a house and set the roof truss on fire, according to police. The same happened in Thalmässing, Bavaria near Nuremberg.

Also nearby Passau, lightning struck a shed and barn at a farm on fire, causing both buildings to burn down.

No one was injured in any of the fires in Saxony and Bavaria. The damage in Bavaria alone totaled around €150,000.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts more stormy weather ahead this week as rain is set to fall across nearly every part of the country on Friday. The southern part of Germany in particular could see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Forecast for Friday:

The DWD also predicts Saturday to be somewhat rainy throughout the country, but Sunday is set to be sunny with high temperatures between 19C and 25C.