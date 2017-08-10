Advertisement

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to

The Local
news@thelocal.de
10 August 2017
11:06 CEST+02:00
immigrationemigrationstatistics

Share this article

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
10 August 2017
11:06 CEST+02:00
Much of the discussion on immigration is focused on people entering Germany, but more than 100,000 Germans leave the country each year. Where do they all go?

Each year, more than 100,000 Germans leave the country to live elsewhere in the world, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). 

In 2015, which was a record year for both immigration and emigration in Germany, just under 140,000 German citizens moved abroad.

The country that received the highest number of German immigrants was Switzerland with more than 18,266 people, followed by the United States with 13,438 people. Austria came in third at 10,239 German immigrants.

The interactive map below shows the top ten countries Germans immigrated to, including the number of Germans moving to each country. The darker the colour, the higher the number of Germans.

Still, there are more people coming to Germany than there are people leaving the country.

About 2.14 million people moved to Germany between 2014 and 2015, including many asylum seekers, EU citizens and Germans who had been living in another country, according to the most recent immigration data released by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). 

During this time, the number of people who left Germany reached about 1 million, though the vast majority of them were non-German citizens.

German immigrants - the top 10 countries:

1. Switzerland: 18,266

2. United States of America: 13,438

3. Austria: 10,239

4. United Kingdom: 8,917

5. Turkey: 6,750

6. Spain: 6,216

7. France: 5,863

8. Poland: 5,536

9. Australia: 3,523

10. Netherlands: 3,384

With DPA

immigrationemigrationstatistics

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Italy impounds German NGO rescue boat suspected of aiding illegal immigration

More Germans fear climate change than terrorism, poll shows

Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints

'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate

'Enormous rise' in girls threatened with genital mutilation in Germany: report

Germany among top five countries for immigrants worldwide: US report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'No stag parties allowed': Bavarian bars crack down on wild partiers

How Berlin activists are turning Nazi hate graffiti into art

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language
Advertisement

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
Advertisement
9,928 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Twitter wouldn’t delete hateful tweets so this artist painted them outside its office
  2. France and Germany to tackle Airbnb's 'unacceptable' tax regime
  3. Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
  4. Pregnant woman loses baby - and waits four hours in hospital for help
  5. Facebook to hire 500 workers in Essen to delete hate speech
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
11/08
Health insurance for freelance English teachers
11/08
Cycling clubs and groups in Munich
11/08
English Speaking Jobs In Frankfurt
11/08
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
11/08
Health insurance for newborn
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
View all notices
Advertisement