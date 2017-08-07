Shisha bar owner suspected of staging explosion to get insurance money

The shisha bar after the fire and explosion in Gießen. Photo: DPA.

The owner of a Gießen shisha bar damaged in an explosion on Thursday has been arrested under the suspicion that he ordered two men to set off the blast so he could receive the insurance money.

Police and prosecutors in Gießen, Hesse said on Monday that they suspect the 22-year-old bar owner instructed two other men, also currently under arrest, to trigger the explosion so that the young businessman could in turn receive an insurance payout.

One of the two men was seriously injured in the fire and subsequent explosion and had to be treated in hospital. Five others were also slightly injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation and small wounds inflicted by flying debris, police told The Local.

The other man suspected to be behind the explosion was arrested after he turned himself in to police.

The owner is being investigated for inciting others to commit serious arson and attempted murder, while the other two are being investigated for attempted murder and serious arson.

So far all three have remained silent.