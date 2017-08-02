Advertisement

German car bosses bid to head off diesel ban with software fix for 5 million cars

AFP
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
18:30 CEST+02:00
dieselgatedieselcar industryauto industry

Share this article

German car bosses bid to head off diesel ban with software fix for 5 million cars
File photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
18:30 CEST+02:00
Germany's powerful car industry offered on Wednesday to provide a software upgrade that would cut harmful emissions in 5.3 million vehicles, but the government warned it was only a first step in dredging the sector out of a colossal pollution cheating scandal.

In a bid to head off threats by major cities to partially ban diesel vehicles in their fight against deadly smog, bosses of auto groups Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Opel promised a patch that would reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by between 25 and 30 percent for cars that have been on the roads for less than nine years.

The carmakers will also stump up incentives for drivers to trade in cars that have been in circulation for ten years and more, said ministers after a meeting with auto industry executives.

Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the measures a "sensible basis" to slash emissions quickly, but Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said it was only "the first important step", warning that there may still be "gaps that need to be closed". 

But at least half of the 5.3 million vehicles were already offered a fix after a pollution cheating scam that engulfed Volkswagen broke in September 2015 - a point that Greenpeace was quick to point to.

READ ALSO: What you should know about the 'dieselgate' scandal shaking up Germany's car industry

"Instead of protecting millions of people from diesel exhaust fumes, the government is today hooking a dying engine onto an oxygen tank," it charged.

Greg Archer of lobby group Transport and Environment, called the software upgrade a "welcome stop-gap measure" but stressed that "this is not a long-term solution to the air pollution crisis.

SEE ALSO: Diesel at crossroads as Germany's car bosses, politicians meet

dieselgatedieselcar industryauto industry

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

What you should know about the 'dieselgate' scandal shaking up Germany's car industry

Diesel at crossroads as Germany's car bosses, politicians meet

EU bank suspects VW took out loan of €400m to create cheat device

Govt accused of helping Porsche cover up emissions cheating

Court rules that Stuttgart must ban diesel engines from city centre

German carmakers face class action lawsuits in US over price-fixing

Germany orders recall of 22,000 Porsches over emissions cheating

Volkswagen to refit 1 million more cars in Germany after dieselgate scandal
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
9,165 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  3. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
  4. Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high
  5. European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Flying with a dog from Germany to the US
02/08
German labor laws for sick days
02/08
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
02/08
Massage therapist in Berlin
02/08
Sauna - the experience
02/08
Best countries to retire to
View all discussions

Noticeboard

02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
View all notices
Advertisement