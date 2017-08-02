Advertisement

96-year-old 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz' fit to serve sentence: prosecutors

AFP
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
12:11 CEST+02:00
oskar gröningbookkeeper of auschwitzholocaustnazisauschwitz

Share this article

96-year-old 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz' fit to serve sentence: prosecutors
Oskar Gröning in court in 2015. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
12:11 CEST+02:00
A former Nazi SS guard known as the "Bookkeeper of Auschwitz", now 96, is fit to serve out his sentence, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Oskar Gröning was found guilty in July 2015 of being an accessory to the murders of 300,000 people at the camp and sentenced to four years in prison. 

"The prosecutor has rejected the application from the defence for a sentence suspension," court spokeswoman Kathrin Söfker told AFP, confirming local media reports.

A summons for the start of the sentence has not been issued, she said, adding that the prosecutor will make a decision separately on this.

Gröning's lawyer Hans Holtermann said he would appeal the decision as soon as possible, arguing that the doctor named by prosecutors had not done a proper examination.

Gröning has been living at home despite his conviction, and due to his old age, it has been unclear if he would actually be jailed.

But a court doctor has now determined that he is able to serve his sentence, on condition he is given appropriate nursing and medical care while in detention, said the spokeswoman.

Gröning worked as an accountant at Auschwitz, sorting and counting the money taken from those killed or used as slave labour, and shipping it back to his Nazi superiors in Berlin.

One million European Jews died between 1940 and 1945 at Auschwitz before it was liberated by Soviet forces.

FROM THE TRIAL: Holocaust survivors speak out before 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz' goes to court

oskar gröningbookkeeper of auschwitzholocaustnazisauschwitz

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

'I became a politician because of Auschwitz': meet Germany's justice minister

Germany finally clears gay men convicted under Nazi-era law

Clues link Nazi trove found in Argentina to German town of Solingen

Two sculptures of Jewish sporting heroes destroyed in Frankfurt

Hungary deports left-wing terrorist turned neo-Nazi to Germany

Church's 'Hitler bell' strikes duff note in tiny German town

'Parthenon' made of books built at site of Nazi book burning

Convicted Auschwitz guard dies before setting foot in prison
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
9,299 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  3. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
  4. Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high
  5. European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Flying with a dog from Germany to the US
02/08
German labor laws for sick days
02/08
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
02/08
Massage therapist in Berlin
02/08
Sauna - the experience
02/08
Best countries to retire to
View all discussions

Noticeboard

02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
View all notices
Advertisement