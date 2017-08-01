9 events you won't want to miss across Germany this August

Cranger Kirmes is one of the largest folk festivals in Germany. Photo: DPA

There's still time to enjoy what remains of summer in Germany. Here's a list of what's worth seeing in August.

1. Long Night of the Museums, Berlin, August 19th



Visitors stand in line in front of the Bode Museum in Berlin. Photo: DPA.

More than 100 Berlin museums are opening their doors to visitors from 6pm until 2am the next morning during the long night of the museums.

In the 37th edition of the event, concerts, readings and plays will take place in the vicinity of many of the museums. Wandering through the wonders of the Berlin's cultural centres in the deep of the night is an experience not to be missed.

2. The International Berlin Beer Festival, August 4th - 6th



Photo: DPA

Berlin hates to see Munich do anything better than it. And the International Beer Festival is certainly giving Oktoberfest a run for its money. Karl-Marx-Allee will be closed off from Strausberger Platz all the way to Frankfurter Tor, where a 2.2-kilometre stretch will be opened up for 340 brewers from 87 different countries.

Some 800,000 guests are expected for the three-day booze-athon.

3. Tanz im August, Berlin, August 11th - September 2nd

Wow! Tanz im August #VoguingOutParty at #radialsystem was awesome – thanks for partying with us and @berlinvoguingout. #TiA16 #berlinvoguingout #realness #houseofmelody A post shared by Tanz im August (@tanzimaugust) on Aug 29, 2016 at 2:21am PDT

At this dance festival, visitors can discover dance styles from across the world. You can also attend conversations with the artists as well as film showings and parties. On the line-up this year are La Ribot, Serge Aimé Coulibaly, Cie Zora and other famed movers and shakers from around the globe.

