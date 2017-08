Photo: DPA

A 39-year-old man was badly wounded by the blades of a combine harvester after he fell asleep in a field on Friday evening.

The man later told police that he had been partying at a music festival outside Leipzig in Saxony, and then fell asleep in a rapeseed field.

The next morning he was woken up by the sound of the combine harvester approaching, but couldn’t get away in time. He was seriously injured on his arm and upper leg and required stitches.

The 37-year-old driver of the vehicle also suffered shock due to the accident.