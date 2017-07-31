Advertisement

Investigation starts after dramatic cable car rescue in Cologne

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 July 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
colognecable caraccident

Share this article

Investigation starts after dramatic cable car rescue in Cologne
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 July 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
After 65 people had to be rescued from the Cologne cable car on Sunday, investigations into the cause of the emergency began on Monday.

A gondola on the cable car which runs over the Rhine river became jammed at around midday on Sunday in beautiful weather. The fire service then had to engage in a spectacular rescue of people stuck in gondolas suspended above the river.

“We still have no idea how it could have happened,” said a spokesperson for the Cologne Transport Company.

Due to the fact that several of the gondolas were left hanging over the river, many guests had to be abseiled down from a significant height onto a rescue vessel.

Other people were rescued via extendable ladders stretched out from fire trucks at the river bank.

One man had to be treated at the scene after he suffered from blood circulation problems. Nobody was injured during the emergency, according to Cologne authorities.

A team of specialists worked through the night into Monday to dismantle the jammed gondola. But on Monday the cable car remained closed as investigators began to look for the cause of the accident.

colognecable caraccident

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne

Court orders retrial of street racers let off jail after killing young cyclist

10,000 Muslims to march in Cologne against terrorism

Diplomat kills cyclist in Berlin by opening car door too quickly

easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

Skull found by schoolkids could unravel mystery of headless body in Cologne

Father drowns in southern lake while saving son's life
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,935 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Two killed, four wounded in German disco shooting
  3. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  4. Hamburg attacker was known to authorities as 'Islamist'
  5. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/08
Letter of recommendation from employer very poor
01/08
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
31/07
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
31/07
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
31/07
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
31/07
Recommended online website builder
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement