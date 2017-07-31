Advertisement

Hamburg knife attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive: prosecutor

AFP
news@thelocal.de
31 July 2017
16:09 CEST+02:00
terrorismhamburgknife attack

Share this article

Hamburg knife attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive: prosecutor
A memorial at the attack site in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
31 July 2017
16:09 CEST+02:00
A 26-year-old failed asylum seeker who carried out a deadly knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket likely had a "radical Islamist" motive, German prosecutors said Monday.

"It appears that there is a radical Islamist background to the act," they said in a statement with reference to the attack on Friday.

The man, named as Ahmad A., had "self- radicalised", after having toyed with the extremist ideology for some time, said prosecutors.

Two days before he launched the attack, the suspect "finally decided to adopt a corresponding lifestyle," they said.

"On the day of the act, he resolved to commit an attack with the hope that he would die as a martyr," added prosecutors.

Investigators have however not found any indications suggesting that he was a member of jihadist groups like the Islamic State organisation.

On Friday afternoon, the suspect entered a supermarket on a lively street in Hamburg and took a kitchen knife measuring around 20 cm (eight inches) from the shelves.

"He ripped off the packaging and then suddenly brutally attacked a 50-year-old man who later died," said deputy police chief Kathrin Hennings.

He later wounded two more men in the supermarket before fleeing, hurting four other people along the way, before he was overpowered by passers-by.

Witnesses told AFP the man brandished the bloodied knife, shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest") as he fled the scene, but that bystanders gave chase and flung chairs to stop him.

terrorismhamburgknife attack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Hamburg attacker was known to authorities as 'Islamist'

Hamburg knife attack stokes refugee debate as German vote nears

One dead, six wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack

Eastern German gym bans ethnic minorities from joining - out of fear of terrorists

Constitutional Court rules deportation of suspected terrorists is legal

Notorious German Islamist preacher jailed for five and a half years

IRA suspect admits role in 1990s attack on British base in north Germany

Prosecutors file terror charges against ‘Isis ambassador in Germany'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,935 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Two killed, four wounded in German disco shooting
  3. Hamburg knife attack stokes refugee debate as German vote nears
  4. One dead, six wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack
  5. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/08
Letter of recommendation from employer very poor
01/08
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
31/07
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
31/07
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
31/07
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
31/07
Recommended online website builder
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement