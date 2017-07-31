Advertisement

Denmark stun Germany to set-up Austria semi-final clash

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
31 July 2017
02:46 CEST+02:00
football

Share this article

Denmark stun Germany to set-up Austria semi-final clash
Denmark's forward Nadia Nadim (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the quarter-final UEFA Women's Euro 2017 football match between Germany and Denmark at Stadium Sparta Rotterdam in Rott
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
31 July 2017
02:46 CEST+02:00
Germany's hopes of a seventh successive European women's title were shattered on Sunday when second-half headers by Nadia Nadim and Theresa Nielsen gave Denmark a shock 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals in Rotterdam.
In Thursday's semi-finals, Denmark will face newcomers Austria who beat Spain 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in Tilburg.
 
Germany, who have won the Euro six times in a row and eight times overall, dominated the eventful game postponed from Saturday because of heavy rain, but Denmark's counter-attacking was eventually too much for them.
 
Germany were out of the blocks fast with Isabel Kerschowski drawing first blood on three minutes with massive help from Danish keeper Stina Petersen who palmed her shot from just outside the box into the goal.
 
But Nadim put Denmark level three minutes after the break with a bullet header from a cross by Stine Larsen and Nielsen then headed home a cross from substitute Frederikke Thoegersen with seven minutes left.
 
"I'm so happy that we beat Germany. It's amazing," said Nielsen. "Everybody dreams about scoring, but doing it is another thing. Why not today? It's a good day."
 
Denmark coach Nils Nielsen said the win was deserved as winger Katrine Veje hit the woodwork after a Nadim pass flicked on by Harder with half an hour to go, while Petersen regained her self-confidence with several brilliant saves.
 
"It was fairly equal in term of the chances. Germany didn't put us under big pressure."
 
German coach Steffi Jones bemoaned a lack of will to win on the German side.
 
"There's a lot of disappointment. We weren't aggressive enough," she said.
football

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

German women squash Russia to set up quarter-final clash with Danes

Germany edge Italy at women's Euro

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany

Football: Green Germany expect tough Confed Cup start

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation

Football: Bomb-blast victim Bartra back in Dortmund team

Football: German policewoman is first top-flight female ref

Five things we learned in the Bundesliga
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,935 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Two killed, four wounded in German disco shooting
  3. Hamburg knife attack stokes refugee debate as German vote nears
  4. One dead, six wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack
  5. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/08
Letter of recommendation from employer very poor
01/08
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
31/07
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
31/07
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
31/07
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
31/07
Recommended online website builder
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement