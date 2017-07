Police officers outside Club Grey in the southern German town of Konstanz. Felix Kastle/DPA/AFP

German police said on Sunday they did not believe that a nightclub shooting in the southern city of Constance was a terror attack.

"We're not assuming that this is an act of terrorist violence," police spokesman Fritz Bezikofer told rolling news channel NTV.

The 34-year-old gunman, who had killed one in the nightclub shooting, is an Iraqi national who is not an asylum seeker, added the spokesman.

Another police source said the man could have been motivated by personal relationship issues.