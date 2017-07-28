Advertisement

British hacker convicted of massive cyber attack in Germany

AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 July 2017
15:43 CEST+02:00
telekomhackingcyber attackshackers

Share this article

British hacker convicted of massive cyber attack in Germany
The 29-year-old Brit in court. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 July 2017
15:43 CEST+02:00
A British man was handed a suspended jail sentence by a court in Cologne on Friday for a massive cyber attack against Deutsche Telekom last year.

The regional court in the western city of Cologne said it would suspend the sentence of one year and eight months against the defendant, Daniel Kaye, following pleas to this effect by both prosecutors and the defence.

The 29-year-old last week described as "the worst mistake of my life" the attack that knocked more than one million German households offline in November, carried out for money on behalf of a Liberian client.

He was detained in February at London's Luton airport on a European arrest warrant for attempted computer sabotage and extradited to Germany.

German police said the goal of the attack was to infect users' computers with a "botnet" - a network of web-connected machines that can be manipulated with malware and used to assault other online targets.

Kaye told the court he was paid $10,000 (about €8,500) by a Liberian telecom company which wanted to use the botnet to damage a local rival.

The attack, which the company said caused about €2 million of damage, ended when it advised customers to disconnect their routers and restart them after a software update.

The large-scale strike fuelled concerns over cyber security in Germany and officials have warned that more online assaults are possible ahead of a general election in September.

SEE ALSO: Russia could leak ‘explosive' facts ahead of election, German spies warn

Although he will not face jail-time in Germany, Britain has opened probes against Kaye for alleged involvement in other hacking attacks and bank blackmail cases, German news agency DPA reported.

telekomhackingcyber attackshackers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Briton faces court over Deutsche Telekom cyber attack that hit 1 million German homes

Russia could leak ‘explosive’ facts ahead of election, German spies warn

Germany building new army of 13,500 'cyber soldiers'

WikiLeaks claims US Frankfurt consulate is a 'CIA hacker base'

Brit arrested for cyber attack on a million German homes last year

Russia calls fears of cyber attacks on German election 'nonsense'

Conservative politicians want 'fake news' to be criminal offence

Industrial giant ThyssenKrupp hit by 'massive cyber attack'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,984 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
  2. Berlin clubs - the ten most famous and notorious
  3. 10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
  4. Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show
  5. Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
28/07
Second-hand shops in Stuttgart
28/07
House and apartment cleaning services
28/07
Best countries to retire to
28/07
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
28/07
Claiming tax deductions
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement