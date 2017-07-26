Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne

A tram in Cologne. Photo: DPA

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Cologne on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, after an American teenager was pushed in front of a tram in Cologne the day before.

The 18-year-old tourist was standing waiting for a tram at the central station in the west German city on Monday. As the tram approached, she was attacked violently and unexpectedly from behind, according to police.

Luckily she escaped with only light injuries, as she fell onto the platform rather than onto the tracks in front of the vehicle.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The homeless man was detained in the Neumarkt district after an eyewitness account led police to identify him.

After the attack, both attacker and victim boarded the oncoming tram. The American teenager got out a few stops later to inform the police.

“As far as we know, there had been no contact between the two before the incident,” a police spokesman said.

Prosecutors are now investigating the man for attempted murder.