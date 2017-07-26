Advertisement

German women squash Russia to set up quarter-final clash with Danes

AFP
news@thelocal.de
26 July 2017
08:55 CEST+02:00
euro 2017footballwomen's football

Share this article

German women squash Russia to set up quarter-final clash with Danes
Sara Däbritz is challenged by Ekaterina Sotschnewa. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
26 July 2017
08:55 CEST+02:00
Holders Germany beat Russia 2-0 on Tuesday to set up a women's Euro quarter-final clash with Denmark.

In Utrecht, Babett Peter scored from the spot on 10 minutes and captain Dzsenifer Marozsan converted another penalty in the 56th minute to hand a dominant Germany victory.

Peter converted her second penalty in two games after Daria Makarenko brought down Mandy Islacker in the box, while Marozsan punished Margarita Chernomyrdina's foul on Sara Dabritz.

Germany put Russia under heavy pressure early on as newcomer Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh tested Russian goalkeeper Tatiana Shcherbak with a long-range blast in the build-up to the penalty.

Bayern Munich midfielder Dabritz had two good chances in the first half but Shcherbak foiled her the first time before she shot narrowly wide of the target.

The 19-year-old Shcherbak also tipped Peter's header onto the crossbar on half an hour.

In the second half, Anja Mittag flicked the ball just past the post while Marozsan's volley was repelled by a diving Shcherbak.

Peter said she was happy that Germany had made it to the quarter-finals.

"We are group winners with seven points and that was our goal from the start," she said.

"We had a lot of chances today. Against Denmark there might be less chances, but we will have to try to convert them then."

Russian coach Elena Fomina said the game may have been more interesting without the penalties.

"Germany had most of the ball possession and that meant that we were not able to attack and create much danger in front of their goal," she added.

euro 2017footballwomen's football

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Germany edge Italy at women's Euro

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany

Football: Green Germany expect tough Confed Cup start

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation

Football: Bomb-blast victim Bartra back in Dortmund team

Football: German policewoman is first top-flight female ref

Five things we learned in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich file complaint over Madrid police 'attack' at match
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now
Advertisement

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany

10 essential inventions you didn't know were German

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with
Advertisement
8,935 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
  2. 10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now
  3. 10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
  4. Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne
  5. One woman missing and disaster alert sounded amid storms across Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/07
The current weather in Munich
27/07
Favourite British foods not available in Germany
27/07
How to pay Umsatzsteuer-Voranmeldung to Finanzamt
27/07
Driving a UK registered car in Germany
26/07
Different drinks for different moods
26/07
Registering as self employed
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement