German man jailed for filming women peeing at Roskilde Festival

Roskilde Festival file photo: Bobby Anwar

A 49-year-old German man was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday for having secretly filmed as many as 60 female Roskilde Festival guests as they urinated, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

The man filmed the unsuspecting women via a hidden camera inside a beer can.

“The accused was fully aware that the women had not agreed to the recordings in that the recordings where made with a camera that was elaborately built in to a beer can and the films were of high quality,” Judge Tove Horsager said according to Ritzau.

The man’s defence lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the women had essentially given up their right to privacy by urinating in public, saying that in some cases the women relieved themselves “relatively close to” the defendant and that some of them “even sat there and smiled” at his client.

The German man claimed that he did not know that what he was doing was illegal.

“I didn’t know that it was wrong because the guy who gave me the can said that it wasn’t a problem,” he said in court.

Prosecutor Anne Oxbøll maintained that the man’s violation was particularly troublesome in that he was paid to make the recordings by someone else.

“It is an aggravating circumstance when you record things for payment from another man without knowing if they are going to be distributed online," she said.

Recordings of women urinating at Denmark's Roskilde Festival, one of the largest music festivals in all of Europe, often end up on pornography and fetish websites.