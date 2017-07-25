Advertisement

Police intervene as notorious neo-Nazi goes on squirrel-killing spree

25 July 2017
Police intervene as notorious neo-Nazi goes on squirrel-killing spree
Photo: DPA
A neo-Nazi best known for spending 15 months in jail for attacking a leading Green party politician is again in trouble, after shooting several squirrels in his garden, Bild reports.

Neighbours in the town of Wandlitz just north of Berlin spotted Bendix-Jörg W. as he prowled through his garden on Saturday morning carrying an air rifle, the tabloid reports.

Then the known neo-Nazi started shooting at the little rodents sitting in his trees.

“One animal hung in the tree after being hit,” one neighbour told tabloid B.Z. “Then it fell down and he shot it again. It was ice cold.”

Squirrels tails pinned to a tree trunk as trophies also indicated that the extremist had killed several of the animals, which are protected under German law.

Police counted three dead squirrels in the garden and confiscated the air rifle as well as other guns and ammunition.

They are now investigating contraventions of weapons laws and of animal protection laws, according to Bild.

Bendix-Jörg W. is best known for attacking veteran Green party MP Hans-Christian Ströbele with a metal bar shortly before a national election in 2002. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the crime.

According to BZ, the 49 year old makes no secret of his Nazi sympathies. An SS flag emblazoned with a skull flies in his garden near a gallows with the inscription “snitch’s swing.”

Brandenburg police were not available for comment on the story when The Local contacted them on Tuesday afternoon.

