Advertisement

German business leaders have never been so confident about the future, survey shows

AFP
news@thelocal.de
25 July 2017
10:50 CEST+02:00
businesseconomyindustry

Share this article

German business leaders have never been so confident about the future, survey shows
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
25 July 2017
10:50 CEST+02:00
Confidence among German business leaders hit a "euphoric" all-time high in July, the Munich-based Ifo institute said, beating analysts' expectations of a small decline.

The survey-based index, closely watched by economic observers as an indicator of future performance in Europe's largest economy, rose to 116.0 points after a reading of 115.1 in June. Analysts surveyed by data company Factset had predicted a slip in the barometer this month.

July's increase in the Ifo index was powered by improvements in businesses' view of both their current situation and the outlook for the coming months.

"Germany's economy is powering ahead," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "Companies' satisfaction with their current business situation reached its highest level since German reunification" in 1990.

Looking to different sectors in the economy, manufacturers and construction firms were positive about both the present situation and the future outlook.

But while wholesalers were more optimistic for the coming months, their judgement on today's level of activity became more negative.

Retail companies became slightly more negative about both the present situation and the future.

While it was "pleasant" that the Ifo indicator had hit new heights, "it's more important that the acceleration of the upturn perceived by companies begins to be reflected in hard data" such as industrial production figures, cautioned economist Joerg Zeuner of the KfW public investment bank.

businesseconomyindustry

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

German gvnt to toughen rules to protect German 'know-how' from foreign takeovers

Volkswagen returns to Iran after 17-year absence

Bosch managers come under investigation in 'dieselgate' probe

'Jubilant' German businesses are brimming with confidence like never before

German economic strength secures millions of jobs in Europe: study

Aldi unveils plan to become third largest US grocer in five years

Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in 'biggest ever tax scandal': report

Germany's new startup hub? Hamburg beats Berlin for most business founders
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

German media failed to report refugee crisis honestly, study finds
Advertisement

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

10 German books you have to read before you die

Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany
Advertisement
9,209 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now
  2. 10 essential inventions you didn't know were German
  3. 'I can't breathe': English-speaking 'shoplifter' held in chokehold at Berlin store
  4. Turkey re-arrests activists in Amnesty case involving German, Swedish citizens: group
  5. German President 'irritated' with how Trump's presidency is going
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/07
Advice on buying an apartment in Berlin
25/07
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
25/07
Is it worth paying for an InterNations membership?
25/07
Appelt Steuerberatung - Tax advice and accounting
25/07
Adoption - How does it work?
25/07
Recommended plumbers in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement