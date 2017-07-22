Advertisement

German jihadi girl arrested in Iraq

AFP
news@thelocal.de
22 July 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
isisiraqmosul

Share this article

German jihadi girl arrested in Iraq
The teen was detained following the liberation of Mosul from Isis control. Photo: SAFIN HAMED / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
22 July 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
A German 16-year-old girl suspected of joining the Islamic State (Isis) jihadists in Iraq was arrested last week in Mosul, a German judicial source said on Saturday.
"The Dresden prosecutor confirms that Linda W. was identified in Iraq," where she is receiving German consular assistance, said the prosecutor's office in Dresden, near the teen's eastern hometown of Pulsnitz.
 
German media earlier reported Iraqi soldiers had captured the teenager last week along with several other suspected Isis 'brides' in a tunnel where they had taken refuge and where weapons and explosives belts had also been uncovered.
 
Linda W. disappeared last year after apparently making contact with Isis members via internet messaging and reportedly converting to Islam.
 
German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Saturday that Linda W. had been detained in Baghdad with three other German women and that they had been questioned following the liberation of Mosul from Isis control which Iraq reported on July 10th.
 
Spiegel said the Iraqi authorities handed the German embassy a list of names of German women in the area "at the start of the week" and added consular officials had since visited four of them at a prison at Baghdad airport.
 
The magazine said one of the four was of Moroccan origin and that another was believed to be of Chechen origin but had a German passport.
isisiraqmosul

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Prosecutors file terror charges against ‘Isis ambassador in Germany'

Three Syrians go on trial over alleged plot to bomb central Düsseldorf

Isis suspect arrested in Germany as part of Europe-wide raids

German interior ministers argue over whether to spy on children

Prosecutors release Syrian accused of raping woman while fighting for Isis

Spy agency boss warns Germany is high on Isis target list

Police accused of cover-up in Berlin truck attack case

Police launch nationwide raids against suspected Isis supporters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

10 German books you have to read before you die
Advertisement

Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities
Advertisement
9,278 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with
  2. German media failed to report refugee crisis honestly, study finds
  3. 8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney
  4. 'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
  5. German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/07
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
22/07
Doctor open on Saturday?
22/07
Prescribed treatments for ADHD in Germany
22/07
Certificate of tax residency
22/07
Recommended online website builder
22/07
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement