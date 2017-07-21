Advertisement

Brit seeks asylum in Germany, claiming life in danger in UK

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
21 July 2017
14:23 CEST+02:00
britainoffbeatasylumuk

Share this article

Brit seeks asylum in Germany, claiming life in danger in UK
Munich Airport. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
21 July 2017
14:23 CEST+02:00
A 41-year-old British man has requested asylum at Munich airport, saying that he no longer wanted to be a subject of the Queen, police reported on Friday.

After disembarking from his plane from Britain, the man told border police that he wanted to become a German. He explained that his life was in danger in the UK.

The reason he believed he faced persecution had nothing to do with political changes involved in Britain’s decision to leave the EU, but rather because he faced jail back home.

Police officers at the airport got in touch with their colleagues in London, who informed them that the man had been arrested over a fight in June and had been released on bail shortly after.

The officers gave the man the address of the Office for Migration and Refugees in Munich and sent him on his way.

britainoffbeatasylumuk

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints

Thousands swarm to greet Prince William and Kate in Berlin

British royal couple take Brexit 'charm offensive' to Germany

'Hero' truck driver risks life to guide burning tanker away from town

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men

Thieves snatch 500 cases of urinal cakes, worth thousands of euros

Husband clinging to wife's car goes on wild ride after marital spat

9-year-old 'hostage' sets off police hunt with paper plane cry for help
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

10 German books you have to read before you die
Advertisement

Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities
Advertisement
9,278 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with
  2. 8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney
  3. 'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
  4. German media failed to report refugee crisis honestly, study finds
  5. German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/07
Recommended online website builder
22/07
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
21/07
EU pet passports
21/07
Recording private conversations secretly
21/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for Aug, in Stuttgart
21/07
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement