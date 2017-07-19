Advertisement

Thunderstorms to sweep Germany from Munich to Berlin on Thursday

The Local
news@thelocal.de
19 July 2017
11:35 CEST+02:00
weatherstormsrain

Share this article

Thunderstorms to sweep Germany from Munich to Berlin on Thursday
File photo of lightning over Munich: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
19 July 2017
11:35 CEST+02:00
The sunny weather on Wednesday is set to turn grey by Thursday as German forecasters predict thunderstorms across most of the country.

While Germany is experiencing sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid-20s on Wednesday, the picture for Thursday looks much wetter with storms set to rumble in, from Munich to Berlin and up to Hamburg, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Rain is already predicted to start falling in the west around Hanover and Bremen, as well as in the east around Dresden by Wednesday night. The DWD warns that the north, central and eastern parts of the country should be prepared for heavy rains and potential hail.

But at least it will be warm rains falling, with highs of 26C set for Munich, and up to 30C in Berlin.

By Friday morning, the skies should be at least partially sunny again throughout most of Germany, though storms are forecast again for Friday evening around Stuttgart and in northern Bavaria.

Saturday is also currently predicted to be rainy and stormy, though also warm, across the country, including in Cologne, Stuttgart, Hanover and Berlin.

The initial predictions for Sunday are also not looking too cheery: DWD forecasts more rain and thunderstorms from south to north then as well.

DWD forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

weatherstormsrain

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Berlin again to be battered by storms on Friday

Berlin firefighters work to tackle flooding after 'heaviest rain in a century'

Torrential rain swamps Berlin’s streets, stretches firefighters to limits

Lightning set to strike Wednesday, from Hamburg right down to Munich

Train services still affected as storm death toll rises to two

Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one

Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
Advertisement

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
Advertisement
9,080 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. 10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong
  3. 10 German books you have to read before you die
  4. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  5. One in three Bavarians want independence from Germany, poll shows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
19/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
19/07
Life in the town of Oldenburg
19/07
Rock climbing meetup in Cologne (Ehrenfeld)
19/07
Indoor climbing in Cologne
19/07
Best countries to retire to
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement