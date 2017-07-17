Advertisement

6,000-strong neo-Nazi music festival sparks call for ban on far-right gigs

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
17:21 CEST+02:00
far-rightfestivalneo-nazis

Share this article

6,000-strong neo-Nazi music festival sparks call for ban on far-right gigs
A far-right flag at the "Rock against Foreign Domination" festival. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
17:21 CEST+02:00
More than 40 crimes were recorded at a far-right music festival in Thuringia over the weekend, including participants giving the Hitler salute. The state's left-wing leader now wants such festivals banned.

Police confirmed on Monday that they were investigating a video which they claim shows dozens of people repeatedly displaying the Hitler salute at the “Rock against Foreign Domination” music festival in the town of Themar. In the video the festival goers also appear to chant "Heil", a reference to the Nazi greeting "Sieg Heil."

The displaying of Nazi symbols is illegal in Germany, as is denial of the Holocaust and glorifying the Nazi era.

In total 46 crimes were recorded at the festival, at which around 6,000 people turned up. The crimes included the display of illegal symbols (a crime which relates to the display of Nazi symbols), bodily harm, threatening behaviour, and contravention of weapons laws.

Six people were arrested in the course of the day, while police took down the identities of a further 440 festival-goers.

On Sunday Thuringia’s Minister President Bodo Ramelow of Die Linke (the Left Party) called for the law on public assemblies to be changed to obstruct such festivals in the future.

“I think we need to make the right to congregate more precise, so that the relevant authorities and courts can’t waive these things off as freedom of opinion in the future,” he said.

“One can only look on sadly and helplessly when one sees how these people are able to hold their far-right music festival pretending to be protesters."

While the far-right groups were able to raise money for their causes, the state had to bear the costs of it taking place, Ramelow added.

Around 1,000 police officers guarded the festival, for which several hundred anti-Nazi protesters also turned up.

far-rightfestivalneo-nazis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Swedish neo-Nazis lose trademark battle with German deep-freeze firm

Police seize weapons and ammo during raid on far-right scene

Germany ends state funding for far-right NPD party

'Germany for the Germans': explosive WhatsApp leaks pile pressure on AfD

Public Muslim prayer in central Munich cancelled 'after threats from far right'

Left-wing extremist turned Holocaust-denier arrested after 'seeking asylum' in Hungary

More than 2,500 right-wing extremist suspects in German army since 2011: report

Defence minister vows clear army break with Nazi past
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home

'I came to Berlin for Gay Pride six years ago, and never left'
Advertisement
9,041 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  3. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  4. Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack
  5. Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/07
Munich babysitters wanted
17/07
The 'cushy' lifestyle of EPO employees
17/07
VDSL modem for T-com 50Mb/s
17/07
Shipping stuff from the UK to Germany
17/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
17/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement