Advertisement

Two Germans reportedly killed in 'cowardly' Egypt knife attack

AFP
news@thelocal.de
15 July 2017
03:08 CEST+02:00
egyptstabbing

Share this article

Two Germans reportedly killed in 'cowardly' Egypt knife attack
File photo of a public beach in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, where two foreign women tourists were killed on Friday and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack. Photo: STR / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
15 July 2017
03:08 CEST+02:00
Two foreign women were killed on Friday and four others were wounded when an assailant stabbed them at an Egyptian Red Sea beach resort, officials said.
The governor of Red Sea province, where the resort of Hurghada is located, said two "foreign residents" of the city were killed in the attack, a cabinet statement said.
 
Although the attacker's motives were unclear, the stabbing will come as a blow to Egypt which has been trying to woe back tourists after years of unrest and deadly attacks.
 
There was confusion about the nationalities of the victims, with Egyptian officials and state media initially saying the two women killed were Ukrainian which Kiev's ambassador to Egypt denied.
 
An Egyptian health ministry official told AFP "the two foreigners killed earlier are Germans".
 
But Germany's foreign ministry, which condemned the stabbing as "cowardly" in a statement, said it could not confirm or deny whether its nationals were among the victims.
 
An Armenian foreign ministry spokesman said two Armenian women had been wounded in the attack, and the Czech foreign ministry tweeted that one of its nationals had been lightly injured.
 
The interior ministry said in a statement that the attacker, who had swum ashore, was arrested and was being questioned.
 
"We don't know his motives yet, he could be crazy or perturbed -- it's too early to tell," a senior interior ministry official told AFP.
 
In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada were wounded in a stabbing assault by two assailants with apparent Islamic State group (Isis) sympathies.
 
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's stabbing.
 
Hurghada is one of Egypt's most popular beach resorts, especially with Ukrainians and European tourists.
 
Security has been boosted in resorts around the country, as the tourism industry provides Egypt with much-needed revenues.
 
An Isis bombing of a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers from a south Sinai resort in 2015 killed all 224 people on board and decimated the country's tourism sector.
 
Russia suspended all flights to Egypt in response and has yet to resume them.
 
Isis has been waging a deadly insurgency based in the north of the Sinai Peninsula that has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers.
egyptstabbing

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack

Man who murdered young child in refugee home was ex-convict

Police probe whether woman was stabbed to death for converting to Christianity

Man stabbed to death for complaining about late newspaper delivery

16-year-old Isis sympathizer gets six years jail for stabbing officer

Police hunt knifeman who stabs two at Berlin town hall

Man who stabbed Cologne mayor gets 14 years jail

Stabbed Cologne mayor mourns Jo Cox death
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

How to sound just like a Berliner in ten easy steps

How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
Advertisement

Samsung picks Berlin over London for new HQ because UK capital 'only fun for the rich'

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
Advertisement
9,185 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. How to sound just like a Berliner in ten easy steps
  3. Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home
  4. How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
  5. How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/07
Thoughts about Waldorf schooling for children in Germany
16/07
TT's Up-the-Arse corner
15/07
How to fix a bike puncture
15/07
Moving to Darmstadt
15/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
15/07
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
View all notices
Advertisement