Advertisement

Turkey again blocks German MPs from visiting troops: Berlin

AFP
news@thelocal.de
15 July 2017
03:25 CEST+02:00
turkey

Share this article

Turkey again blocks German MPs from visiting troops: Berlin
A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, last year. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
15 July 2017
03:25 CEST+02:00
Germany on Friday said Turkey once again blocked a visit by its lawmakers to German troops stationed at a Turkish base, a move adding to tension in their relations.
Turkey asked the legislators to postpone a scheduled visit next Monday to a Nato base in Konya, the German foreign ministry said, adding that it regretted the decision.
 
The dispute comes after Germany last month pulled out 260 troops from Turkey's Incirlik base, from where a multinational coalition is fighting the Islamic State jihadist group, and redeployed them and their Tornado surveillance jets to Jordan.
 
Some 20-30 German troops have remained at Konya as part of an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACs) mission, part of the coalition's campaign against IS in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.
 
The German foreign ministry insisted that all sides, including Nato, remained in talks on setting a new date for a visit.
 
Lawmaker Wolfgang Hellmich, head of the parliamentary defence committee, said Turkey's latest move amounted to another denial of the right to visit German troops, and that Ankara had referred to the "strained bilateral relations".
 
Hellmich added that he saw no chance now of parliament renewing the mandate for the smaller contingent later this year.
 
Relations between Turkey and Germany, home to millions of ethnic Turks, have been badly strained, especially since the failed coup attempt almost one year ago against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
Berlin has voiced deep concerns over mass arrests and sackings of alleged coup plotters since, and a host of other civil rights controversies.
 
One dispute centres on Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist with the newspaper Die Welt who was imprisoned by Turkey on terror charges earlier this year.
 
Erdogan has been angered by Germany's refusal to let him and his ministers campaign in Germany, charging last week that Germany was "committing political suicide".
 
He has also accused Germany of failing to aggressively pursue Kurdish militants or alleged coup plotters.
 
Merkel and Erdogan last week met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Hamburg, but Merkel conceded afterwards that "deep differences" remained.
turkey

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Erdogan accuses Germany of 'political suicide' after rally ban

Founder of Germany's first 'liberal' mosque under 24/7 police guard after death threats

Turkey condemns Berlin 'kill dictatorship' artwork featuring Erdogan

New Turkey row brews, as Berlin bans Erdogan from speaking in Germany

Erdogan's brawling bodyguards told to stay away from Hamburg G20

Germany warns Turkey against meddling in its religious affairs

Turkey says liberal German mosque 'incompatible' with Islam

German ambassador visits journalist Yucel in Istanbul jail
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

How to sound just like a Berliner in ten easy steps

How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
Advertisement

Samsung picks Berlin over London for new HQ because UK capital 'only fun for the rich'

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
Advertisement
9,185 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. How to sound just like a Berliner in ten easy steps
  3. Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home
  4. How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
  5. How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/07
Thoughts about Waldorf schooling for children in Germany
16/07
TT's Up-the-Arse corner
15/07
How to fix a bike puncture
15/07
Moving to Darmstadt
15/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
15/07
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
View all notices
Advertisement