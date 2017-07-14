Advertisement

Suspect arrested over knocking man down Berlin U-Bahn stairs

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 July 2017
09:35 CEST+02:00
Photo: Berlin Police.
Berlin police arrested a man on Wednesday evening who they suspect knocked another man down the stairs of an U-Bahn station last month.

Just days after releasing security camera images showing the perpetrator’s face, police confirmed on Thursday that they had arrested a suspect.

According to a report by tabloid B.Z., the man was brought to a closed psychiatric clinic.

The photos released by police on Tuesday showed the 38-year-old victim falling down the stairs of Alexanderplatz station on June 11th. According to police, the perpetrator had hit him in the back of the head so hard that he fell. The victim suffered a serious head injury as a result of the fall, during which his head hit the metal handrailing multiple times.

He also sustained numerous bruises all over his body.

Within a day of publishing the photos, police received around 40 tips.

Police this week also released photos of two suspects who reportedly kicked one man down an U-Bahn station escalator, also kicked a second man and choked a third man.

The two U-Bahn station assault reports come roughly a week after the so-called “U-Bahn kicker” was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for kicking an unsuspecting woman down the stairs. The security footage of the crime released by police shocked those inside and outside of Germany.

SEE ALSO: Why the Berlin U-Bahn attack video went viral

